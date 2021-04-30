China needs to keep open transport corridors, cargo flights: Jaishankar to Wang





Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday stressed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi the need for China to keep transport corridors and cargo flights open as various Indian entities are buying various products commercially from suppliers in that country amid the pandemic of coronavirus. Jaishankar raised the issue during a telephone conversation with Wang who conveyed to him China’s sympathy and solidarity with India in its fight against a fierce wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The telephone conversations between the two foreign ministers came on a day when Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation with India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He stressed the importance of supply chains and air flights that are kept open in these circumstances. Welcomed his assurances in this regard, as well as more openness to Indian charter flights, “Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said the call was launched at the request of the Chinese side.” “The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed in this regard that Indian Entities were already in the process of commercial procurement of products and raw materials requested by suppliers in China,” the MEA said. “The minister said that this process would be facilitated if the various transport corridors and cargo flights were left open and the necessary logistical support was provided quickly,” he said in a statement. There were reports of difficulties faced by some US firms in sending medical shipments to India from China. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said there was an impact on some of the supplies following the suspension of flights by Sichuan Airlines. In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said: “They discussed aspects of international public health response cooperation to this difficult situation.” The MEA said Jaishankar stressed that serious challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which had affected all countries, required serious international co-operation. “Foreign Minister Wang Yi described COVID-19 as a common enemy of humanity and agreed that coordination was needed for a joint response,” the MEA said in a statement. He said China supported the efforts of the Indian government and would ensure that all required materials were dumped into Indian units without any delay. “Chinese companies will be encouraged and supported to deliver the necessary materials. Airports, customs and airlines will also be instructed to facilitate the movement of goods,” the MEA said. “Charter flights from India would be welcome and the specific problems raised by the Indian side will be resolved quickly. “Foreign Minister Wang Yi offered any other appropriate assistance requested by the Chinese government,” she added. On April 26, state-owned Sichuan Airlines, which operates 11 cargo flights to India, was suspended causing disruptions in the procurement of oxygen concentrators by private companies from India to increase supplies. Following media reports, the airline withdrew its decision and said it was working on a new plan to restart services. But so far has not announced any new schedule. MEA said the phone call ended with a brief discussion on the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and RIC (Russia-India-China) meetings of foreign ministers which are scheduled to take place in the future. close under the Indian chair. “Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed his participation in these events,” the MEA said. Read all the latest news and breaking news here

