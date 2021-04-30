Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The last:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeausays Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford has urged Ottawa to suspend the arrival of international students in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The prime minister says Ontario is the only province making the request.

Trudeau says he is not considering banning international students from entering Canada at this point, but he is willing to work “closer” with Ontario.

Ford has consistently blamed the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on “porous boundaries.”

The prime minister has also called on the federal government to impose hotel quarantines on land borders.

Trudeau says it already has strict control over land borders, including pre- and post-crossing tests and mandatory two-week quarantines.

What is happening all over Canada

From 1:30 p.m. ET On Friday, Canada reported 1,216,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 82,845 considered active. The CBC death toll was 24,203.

Statistics Canada reported on Friday that Canada’s economy expanded at a rate of 6.5 percent in the first three months of 2021.

Canada’s gross domestic product expanded by 0.4 percent in February alone, the agency reported. Coupled with preliminary data for March showing a 0.9 percent increase, that puts Canada on track for healthy growth for the quarter as a whole, although parts of the country saw coronavirus restrictions imposed in April.

Retail sales jumped 4.5 percent, after two months of contraction in December and January as blockages began again, while the food and accommodation sector expanded by 3.5 percent. On the other hand, production shrank for the second month in a row, this time by 0.9 percent.

New Scotlandreported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and eight new cases were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The day before, health officials inNew Brunswickreported 10 new cases of COVID-19

A dose of the Pfizer vaccine was seen being administered at a mobile clinic for First Nations members and their partners in Montreal on Friday. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

INQuebec, health officials reported 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 13 additional deaths.

IN Ontario, Prime Minister Doug Ford said Friday that his province will have distributed the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 40 percent of its adult population by the end of the day.

The announcement of the progress of vaccination efforts came on a day when Canada’s most populous province reported 3,877 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths.

WATCH | May will be the ‘transformative’ month in Ontario for COVID-19 shots, says doctor:

Significantly more people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ontario in May due to a large increase in supply, wider adaptability and targeted programs, says infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch. 4:39

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 47 since the last report, to a total of 2,201. There was virtually no change in intensive care numbers, with 883 people in the ICU due to COVID-related illness.

Manitoba reported 295 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death on Friday.

On Thursday,Saskatchewanhealth officials reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death. Alberta reported 2,048 new cases and three additional deaths.

INBritish Columbia, health officials reported 853 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and an additional death. COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 503, with 178 patients in intensive care.

Beyond the North,Nunavutreported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There were no new cases reported Thursday by health officials atYukonorNorthwestern territories.

WATCH | Why it is difficult to determine when herd immunity will be achieved:

Health officials say Canadians should expect more freedom after roughly 75 percent of adults receive a dose of the vaccine, but they also say determining when COVID-19 bundles will be immune is a more complicated milestone for them. defined. 2:02

What is happening around the world

Second grader Londyn Vargas does her homework Thursday at Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, NJ. Kindergarten students up to grade 3 are returning to their school buildings in Jersey City for the first time in more than a year. (Seth Wing / Associated Press)

As of 11:15 a.m. Friday morning, more than 150.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus tracking database maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths stood at more than 3.1 million.

INAmericas, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that he expects the United States to send to Mexico about five million more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to help its efforts to inoculate the population.

WATCH | Significant need to speed up vaccination in Latin America: experts

Latin America is seeing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections and needs vaccines and other support to help suffocate health systems, says the Pan American Health Organization. 1:06

In Brazil, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told a World Health Organization conference that countries should share reserve doses of vaccines with his country to help the global fight against COVID-19, including the spread of new variants.

Queiroga said Brazil had delivered 41 million doses of vaccine but needed more supplies to meet a target of 2.4 million doses per day. Countries should contribute reserve doses as soon as possible “so that we can expand our vaccination campaign and contain the pandemic at this critical time and avoid the spread of new variants.”

People line up for a meal cooked for free in front of the Carioca Aqueduct, or Arcos da Lapa, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday. started in April 2020. (Bruna Prado / Associated Press)

INAsia-Pacificregion, Pakistan’s Minister of Planning and Development warned that the number of patients with COVID-19 critical illness is increasing rapidly and the coming weeks will be crucial. Asad Umar, who oversees Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus, said up to 5,360 patients with COVID-19 were receiving oxygen relief in hospitals.

Also Friday, Indiaset set another global record with 386,452 daily coronavirus cases. The country’s Ministry of Health reported 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 208,330.

Medical workers tended Friday to a patient suffering from COVID-19 within the ICU at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi. (Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

Experts believe the two figures are an understatement, but it is unclear how much. India’s pandemic response has been marred by insufficient data. An online appeal signed by more than 350 scientists Friday afternoon asks the government to release data about the sequence of virus variants, testing, recovered patients and how people responded to vaccines

Residents in the Cambodian capital rallied to demand food from the government, angry at what they called the inadequate distribution of aid during a harsh blockade that prevents people from leaving their homes.

Workers remove barriers at the border crossing to Germany in Moellehusvej, near Toender, Denmark, on Friday. Small border crossings are reopening after the government decided to lift stricter border controls introduced in February. (Claus Fisker / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP / Getty Images)

INEurope, Italy is close to its goal of administering half a million COVID-19 vaccines a day.

INAfrica, Uganda has unveiled the India-related variant, fueling fears that the East African nation could experience a resurgence of cases precisely when its outbreak has faded, a senior health official said.

INMiddle East, the number of reported COVID-19 cases was approaching 2.5 million, with more than 71,300 reported deaths.

Mohammad Javed Khan, a motor driver, speaks on his mobile phone on Friday as he stood next to his rickshaw as he turned into an ambulance placing an oxygen cylinder with equipment to serve COVID-19 patients free of charge in Bhopal, India . (Gagan Nayar / AFP / Getty Images)

