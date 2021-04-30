Portneuf Security receives international recognition





POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The International Association for Health and Safety Care (IAHSS) has awarded the security team of Portneuf Medical Centers, managed by HSS, the Distinction Program. We are very proud to be able to be here in Pocatello, to see this team in action and to participate in this great achievement, said Kirsten Benefiel, CEO of Denver-based HSS, CO. Congratulations to this outstanding team. IAHSS recognizes outstanding safety and health care departments qualified with the Distinction Program. There have been only 43 international distinction programs since 2007. HSS has hospital safety teams across the country and Portneuf Medical Center is the first HSS safety program to receive this honor. Previous distinction programs include Shriners Hospital for Children of Bethlehem, PA; Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital Los Angeles, CA; Trillium Health Partners Mississauga, Ontario Canada; and Mount Sinai Hospital Toronto, Ontario Canada. I am very proud of this team. I ask for a lot of them and they always give me more, said Rich Pottorff, chief security officer at Portneuf Medical Center. This award highlights their dedication. To qualify for the IAHSS Distinction Program, 70% of security officers must have a current basic, advanced, or supervisory certification. The director or administrative head of the security department must also be a Certified Health Protection Administrator (CHPA). Congratulations to this team, said Jordan Herget, chief executive at Portneuf Medical Center. Especially during this unprecedented time, the health and safety of our patients, team members and visitors continue to be a top priority and our safety team is unwavering in their commitment to providing the highest level of safety. The following team members were recognized and honored in a brief ceremony on April 29: Carson, Colton, Eric, Jordan, Mark, Molly, Nic, Rich, Rustyn, Ryker, and Ty. Rich and Molly were also awarded an HSS hero coin and were recognized for overcoming the call.

