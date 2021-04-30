International
Top 10 world news: The death of journalist Rohit Sardana, the Eurozone recession and more, World News
Senior Indian TV journalist Rohit Sardana died on Friday, days after he tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, with a steady increase in India’s COVID numbers, airlines have doubled flights to take citizens home. In other news, the situation in Afghanistan is taking a serious turn day by day as foreign troops begin to withdraw. Al-Qaeda has threatened US troops, saying the war was not over. A U.S. government report said internal attacks within the Afghan army were on the rise. These were carried out by Taliban agents who had infiltrated the army.
Read this and more in the Top 10 World News.
Indian TV journalist Rohit Sardana dies a few days after testing positive for COVID-19
On April 24, Sardana posted on Twitter that she had contracted the coronavirus. According to reports, he passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack.
The eurozone enters a recession with two declines in the first quarter
Europe has been hit hard by a second and third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with numerous attempts to reopen the economy disrupted by new outbreaks.
‘War is not over’: Al Qaeda warns US as US troops prepare to withdraw from Afghanistan
The comment from al Qaeda operatives came as a warning that the group may seek to return to Afghanistan as US troops prepare to leave.
The Defector Group issues anti-North Korea leaflets despite the ban
Challenging the dictator of North Korea, a group of activists in South Korea has issued balloons in North Korea denouncing the government led by Kim Jong Un.
The EU expresses concern over the growing cases of blasphemy in Pakistan
The European Union has raised concerns over Pakistan’s harsh blasphemy laws as they “are often misused to silence their opponents and defenders and to discriminate against religious minorities” and noted that Ahmadi Muslims are perhaps most at risk.
Belgium competes to get beer in bars for excellent reopening
The terraces of cafes in Belgium will not reopen to avid beer drinkers for another week, but the country’s well-known producers are already all hands on the pump. Six months after the country entered a second blockade of the coronavirus, proud bar owners and brewers are eager to get back into business.
As India’s Covid crisis worsens, airlines double flights to bring citizens home
As India coronavirus cases rise and the crisis is sweeping the country, international and domestic airlines are increasing the frequency of flights from India to bring home citizens and residents.
High Courts Should Avoid ‘Unexpected’ Remarks, Supreme Court Says During Covid Hearing
The Supreme Court’s advice came during COVID-19 petition hearings. Attorney General Tushar Mehta and senior lawyer Ranjit Kumar, speaking for the Center and the Bihar government, said respectively during the hearing that such remarks (from the high courts) created the impression that the authorities were doing nothing.
Indo-US ties intensify in first 100 days of Biden administration: State Department
“There has been a common focus on India over the last 100 days. President Biden, of course, mentioned India in his (State of the Union) speech last night and I think you can see that partnership and deep commitment to it. partnership through any number of lenses, “said State Department spokeswoman Ned Price.
Royal Mint UK, reveals a 10Kg gold coin as part of The Queen’s Beasts series
Part of a commemorative coin series, this 10 kg coin, reportedly took about 400 hours in production. According to The Royal Mint, the coin has already been torn. While the price of this inspirational coin has not been announced, it is believed to be somewhere in the six figures.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]