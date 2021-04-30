Top 10 world news: The death of journalist Rohit Sardana, the Eurozone recession and more, World News

Senior Indian TV journalist Rohit Sardana died on Friday, days after he tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, with a steady increase in India’s COVID numbers, airlines have doubled flights to take citizens home. In other news, the situation in Afghanistan is taking a serious turn day by day as foreign troops begin to withdraw. Al-Qaeda has threatened US troops, saying the war was not over. A U.S. government report said internal attacks within the Afghan army were on the rise. These were carried out by Taliban agents who had infiltrated the army.

Read this and more in the Top 10 World News.

Indian TV journalist Rohit Sardana dies a few days after testing positive for COVID-19

On April 24, Sardana posted on Twitter that she had contracted the coronavirus. According to reports, he passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack.

The eurozone enters a recession with two declines in the first quarter

Europe has been hit hard by a second and third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with numerous attempts to reopen the economy disrupted by new outbreaks.

‘War is not over’: Al Qaeda warns US as US troops prepare to withdraw from Afghanistan

The comment from al Qaeda operatives came as a warning that the group may seek to return to Afghanistan as US troops prepare to leave.

The Defector Group issues anti-North Korea leaflets despite the ban

Challenging the dictator of North Korea, a group of activists in South Korea has issued balloons in North Korea denouncing the government led by Kim Jong Un.

The EU expresses concern over the growing cases of blasphemy in Pakistan

The European Union has raised concerns over Pakistan’s harsh blasphemy laws as they “are often misused to silence their opponents and defenders and to discriminate against religious minorities” and noted that Ahmadi Muslims are perhaps most at risk.

Belgium competes to get beer in bars for excellent reopening

The terraces of cafes in Belgium will not reopen to avid beer drinkers for another week, but the country’s well-known producers are already all hands on the pump. Six months after the country entered a second blockade of the coronavirus, proud bar owners and brewers are eager to get back into business.

As India’s Covid crisis worsens, airlines double flights to bring citizens home

As India coronavirus cases rise and the crisis is sweeping the country, international and domestic airlines are increasing the frequency of flights from India to bring home citizens and residents.

High Courts Should Avoid ‘Unexpected’ Remarks, Supreme Court Says During Covid Hearing

The Supreme Court’s advice came during COVID-19 petition hearings. Attorney General Tushar Mehta and senior lawyer Ranjit Kumar, speaking for the Center and the Bihar government, said respectively during the hearing that such remarks (from the high courts) created the impression that the authorities were doing nothing.

Indo-US ties intensify in first 100 days of Biden administration: State Department

“There has been a common focus on India over the last 100 days. President Biden, of course, mentioned India in his (State of the Union) speech last night and I think you can see that partnership and deep commitment to it. partnership through any number of lenses, “said State Department spokeswoman Ned Price.

Royal Mint UK, reveals a 10Kg gold coin as part of The Queen’s Beasts series

Part of a commemorative coin series, this 10 kg coin, reportedly took about 400 hours in production. According to The Royal Mint, the coin has already been torn. While the price of this inspirational coin has not been announced, it is believed to be somewhere in the six figures.