India highlights increase in O2 supplies in talks with US

New Delhi: As US support for India’s response to a second devastating wave of Covid-19 infections began to flow on Friday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stressed the need to strengthen oxygen supplies and expand vaccine production .

These issues were revealed in a telephone conversation between Jaishankar and his American counterpart Antony Blinken. The two discussed India’s requests to address the Covid-19 situation and reviewed the supply of equipment and materials from the US

They spoke hours after the first flight of three U.S. special flights carrying supplies, including hundreds of oxygen cylinders, landed in New Delhi on Friday morning. Two more emergency flights are expected from May 3 in line with US President Joe Bidens’ promise to help India counteract a brutal second wave of infections.

Our discussions focused on Indian demands to address the Covid challenge more effectively, Jaishakar said in a tweet.

Reviewed the flow of equipment and materials from the US Emphasized the importance of strengthening the oxygen supply, expanding vaccine production, and increasing the supply of Remdesivir. He praised the future US response in this regard, he added.

The Indian government has focused on efforts to increase oxygen production and distribution in healthcare facilities across the country. A severe lack of oxygen has been blamed for many deaths during the second wave.

Blinken reaffirmed the strength of the US-India partnership in the face of the pandemic and expressed his appreciation for Indian assistance in times of need in America, said State Department spokesman Ned Price. Blinken also noted the outpouring of support from US industries, NGOs and the private sector for Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

The secretary offered condolences and noted our concern for those who have lost friends and loved ones during this difficult period, Price said.

The first batch of U.S. aid materials was shipped in a C-5M Super Galaxy, one of the largest strategic take-off aircraft, and supplies delivered by Travis Air Force Base included 423 state-donated oxygen cylinders and regulators. California and 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests and 100,000 N95 masks provided by USAID.

A strategic partnership of global importance! Our healthcare partnership can help effectively address the global pandemic. We deeply appreciate the gift of 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators and other medical equipment from the US, wrote the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Arindam Bagchi.

The U.S. Army Transportation Command played a key role in regulating the flight. The second emergency aid shipment, being sent on a C-17 Globemaster aircraft, will include oxygen-related equipment, diagnostic equipment, masks and pulse oximeters.

Initial U.S. emergency assistance will include a total of 1,100 oxygen cylinders, 1,700 oxygen concentrators, multiple large-scale oxygen generation units to support up to 20 patients each, and additional mobile units to target absenteeism. specific. A team of U.S. experts will support oxygen-generating units working on the ground alongside Indian personnel.

Support will also include raw materials for the Covishield vaccine that the U.S. has redirected from its production supply order. These materials will allow India to make more than 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the White House said.

Biden had pledged US support during a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

US aid supplies began flowing shortly after support packages from Russia and European Union (EU) member states as part of a global effort to help India cope with record infections that have exceeded 350,000 in the last few years.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla has said support is expected from more than 40 countries, mostly oxygen-related equipment and critical medicines, to strengthen India’s response to an unprecedented second wave of infections.