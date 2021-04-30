As the India crisis is fueling global vaccine inequality

About a third of the global population in the world’s poorest countries have hoped for India to distribute their Covid-19 vaccines. Then the virus overwhelmed India itself.

The spread has caused widespread misery for the country’s 1.3 billion population. Hospitals are overcrowded, oxygen is scarce and the death toll of 200,000 is thought to be a large subset.

But it also resonates far beyond the borders of India.

This vaccine-producing power plant is now prioritizing domestic supply over exports and is no longer sending the planned millions of doses to low- and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Experts say this has already exacerbated global vaccine inequality, leaving poor countries to wait even longer as the United States and others fly ahead. This could prolong the pandemic for everyone, with variants of the virus being transformed, which could be more infectious and avoid Western vaccines.

“This is the worst fear of anything we were worried about last year,” said Achal Prabhala, an Indian vaccine supply expert at the AccessIBSA project, which campaigns for global access to medicines. “The decision to rely not only on one country but on a company in that country was a ridiculous decision,” said Prabhala, who is based in Bangalore.

Download NBC News application for the latest updates on coronavirus

Experts say there is a lot of guilt to move.

With the US and other rich countries buying most of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine supplies, both expensive and delicate poor countries turned to India.

The Serum Institute of India is the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world by volume and has a licensing agreement to make the cheap and powerful vaccine of Oxford University-AstraZeneca.

Burial pits in New Delhi this week. Anindito Mukherjee / Getty Images

Last year, SII signed a major supply agreement with COVAX, a global vaccine-sharing program co-run by the World Health Organization, which plans to deliver 1.8 billion vaccines in 92 low- and middle-income countries this year.

Experts always said this was optimistic because COVAX assumed that the Serum Institute would be able to supply it with an unrealistic number of doses. Now that India has limited this supply, it has opened a loophole in the supply of vaccines in the developing world.

“What happened was not only very predictable, but it was predictable,” said Andrea Taylor, assistant program director at Duke Global Health Innovation Center, an authority on Covid-19 vaccine supply data.

“We have put so many eggs in one basket with the production of vaccines in India,” she said. “Unfortunately it was a major strategic mistake to expect a country to produce vaccines for most of the world.”

The Indian government has not directly acknowledged the export restriction, but it is clear that this is what is happening, according to supply chain experts and data from Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Covid-19 patients inside a banquet hall were temporarily turned into a care center in New Delhi on Thursday. Tauseef Mustafa / AFP through Getty Images

NBC News contacted the Indian Ministry of Health by email and phone on Friday without any response. The Serum Institute of India declined to comment.

Experts say export restrictions have been a major factor in COVAX delivering less than 50 million vaccines worldwide, only a quarter of what it had planned to distribute by the end of May.

Supply has dried up for countries across Africa as well as parts of Asia and Latin America. Many countries have not yet reached 1 percent in terms of vaccinated people. Others like Chad and Burkina Faso will still not receive any doses from COVAX.

Some experts say India can hardly be blamed. Keeping doses at home to fight a rabid outburst in the family is what the US and others have been doing all along.

Prabhala disagrees.

“India is now getting vaccines that are legally contracted with other parties,” he said. “This is not the same as the US, which had always planned to gain a large amount for itself, we did the same only much later and with other people’s vaccines.”

A man performs the last rites on a relative at a New Delhi crematorium last week. Anindito Mukherjee / Getty Images

Others believe COVAX made a serious mistake by relying so heavily on a drug manufacturer and a vaccine. Experts have told NBC News for months that they feared this would come back to bite the project.

A spokesman for Gavi, one of COVAX’s partners, said in an email statement to NBC News that he understood “Indian vaccine production for next month will at least be committed to protecting its citizens” while “the country faces a really terrible waves of pandemic. “

In the meantime, COVAX will try to diversify its vaccine portfolio and provide support for countries waiting for doses, “ensuring that the second dose is administered within the required timeframe”.

In the short term, rich countries can do more to share doses with poorer countries than vaccinate young and healthy people at home, many experts agree.

But the only long-term solution is simply to make more vaccines on more plans around the world, according to Rasmus Bech Hansen, CEO of Airfinity, a London-based pharmaceutical analytics company.

“Historically it has not been very good business to produce vaccines,” he said. “In the past there was simply no demand and companies could not justify investing.”

He added that “one lesson in all of this is that this is something that needs to happen.”