International
International Foreign Policy Weekly News Quiz
30 April 2021, 3:08 PM
Do you think you have your finger on the pulse of global events? Take our questionnaire to test your knowledge on the latest news in the world.
1. Faced with international pressure to split its vaccine stocks amid a massive COVID-19 peak in India, the United States agreed to export 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to other countries. Which vaccine is being sent?
(A) Pfizer-BioNTech
(B) Modern
(C) AstraZeneca
(D) Johnson & Johnson
2. The Brazilian Senate is investigating President Jair Bolsonaros for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Which of these is a true comment made by the Brazilian leader during the crisis?
(A) Go on the road, okay? What pandemic? This is a media invention to lock you inside your home, so you will think the world is falling apart.
(B) His fault Chinas. The culprit for the global coronavirus pandemic has a name and surname: Chinese Communist Party.
(C) I recovered from COVID-19, thank God! Like me, there are now 3.3 million recovered people.
(D) We will all die one day. Everyone will die. It makes no sense to run away from it, to run away from reality. We must stop being a sister country.
3. Global defense spending rose last year, despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. Which countries are the five largest spenders of defense in the world?
(A) The United States, China, India, Russia and the United Kingdom
(B) United States, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and India
(C) China, United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France
(D) China, United States, Russia, Japan and Germany
4. Iran’s Foreign Minister is facing pressure from the hard lines to resign after an audio clip of him criticizing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the leaked countries. Who is this messenger sent?
(A) Eshaq Jahangiri
(B) Mohammad Javad Zarif
(C) Amir Hatami
(D) Mahmoud Alavi
5. Somali President Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed has pulled out of an unpopular plan to extend his term in office, paving the way for new elections in Somalia. What is the popular nickname of the leaders who are leaving now?
(A) Mo-Mo
(B) Pharmacist
(C) No.
(D) Marehan
6. Switzerland is one of the few countries in Western Europe that has not yet legalized same-sex marriage. Although the Swiss Parliament has already voted in favor of same-sex marriage, opponents have now collected enough signatures to force a referendum on the issue.
Switzerland was also one of the last European countries to give women the right to vote at the federal level. In what year was the women’s vote for the Swiss?
(A) 2001
(B) 1952
(C) 1964
(D) 1971
7. US President Joe Biden delivered a joint speech to Congress on Wednesday. Which country did he mention by name more than once in his speech?
(A) India
(B) Russia
(C) China
(D) Afghanistan
8. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing backlash from the public following reports of comments he made late last year as his government debated how to deal with pandemic blockages. What did Johnson allegedly say, but now denies ever saying?
(A) I will be fine! I will have perfection!
(B) I’m not the monster here.
(C) Let the bodies pile up in thousands.
(D) Some of you may die, but it is a sacrifice I am willing to make.
9. The Council of World Trade Organizations on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights is meeting to consider a proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines. Which two countries are leading the move?
(A) India and South Africa
(B) United States and Germany
(C) China and Russia
(D) Israel and Japan
10. Real Madrid star Marcelo could miss a Champions League semi-final in London next week, but not because of an injury. What keeps him off the field?
(A) After being initially trained as a nurse in Brazil, he volunteered to administer vaccines in a massive country.
(B) He stopped traveling to the UK after previously attempting to steal his pet snake through customs.
(C) He has been elected for the duty of mandatory monitoring of the polling station in the forthcoming assembly elections in Madrid.
(D) He decided to pursue this and take some time for self-care to prevent the pandemic from burning.
Answers:
1. (C) AstraZeneca
2. (D) We will all die one day. We must stop being a sister country. (A) was the son of presidents Jair Renan Bolsonaro, a Twitch broadcaster; (B) was his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of the Chamber of Deputies; and (C) was his son Flvio Bolsonaro, a senator.
3. (A) The United States, China, India, Russia and the United Kingdom
4. (B) Mohammad Javad Zarif
5. (B) Pharmacist
6. (D) 1971
7. (D) Afghanistan
8. (C) Let the bodies pile up thousands. (All other citations were from Shrek horri Lord Farquaad.)
9. (A) India and South Africa
10. (C) He has been elected to the duty of mandatory monitoring of the polling station in the forthcoming assembly elections in Madrid.
