Pakistan condemns EU parliament move on blasphemy laws





ISLAMABAD (AP) – Pakistan on Friday approved a move by the European Parliament, which the day before passed a resolution urging Islamabad to allow the freedom of religious minorities and urging the EU to reconsider the South Asian country’s preferential trade status.

The European Parliament has appealed to Islamabad to release a Christian couple – Shagufta Kausar and her husband Shafqat Emmanuel – who have been on death row since 2014. Both were convicted of insulting the Prophet Muhammad of Islam.

He also urged Pakistani authorities to repeal the country’s controversial blasphemy laws, provide Kausar and Emmanuel with the necessary medical care and “immediately and unconditionally” abolish their death sentence. He also expressed concern about the rise of cyber-attacks and other attacks on journalists and human rights activists, and urged Pakistan to take steps to ensure their safety. Under blasphemy laws in Pakistan, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if convicted. Simply accusing blasphemy can cause unrest and incite crowds to violence and murder. The foreign ministry in Islamabad issued a statement expressing the government’s disappointment with the European resolution, saying it “reflects a lack of understanding in the context of blasphemous laws and related religious sensitivities in Pakistan – and the wider Muslim world”. However, Islamabad is unlikely to act on the indicted case. Radical Islamic parties have held violent rallies in recent years to stop the government from making any changes to blasphemy laws. Kausar and Emmanuel were arrested in 2013 on suspicion of sending a blasphemous text message to a local cleric in the eastern Punjab province, a claim they denied. Both were tried and sentenced to death in 2014. Since then, their appeals have been pending in Lahore High Court. According to local and international human rights groups, accusations of blasphemy in Pakistan have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal accounts. A Punjab governor was killed by his guard in 2011 after defending a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy. She was acquitted after spending eight years on the death penalty and fled Pakistan to Canada to join her family after receiving threats.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos