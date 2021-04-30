International
Tutor International Mentoring for Nampet: A Successful First Year
Nampet has consistently demonstrated a conscientious attitude and a commitment to getting the most out of the Tutor International Learning Program. Her ambition is best demonstrated in her goals for 2021. These included completing the first draft of a book she is writing, winning gold in gymnastics competitions, maintaining an exemplary academic performance, and “generally being a better person and striving to make an impact in the world.” . These qualities make him not only a worthy recipient of Tutor International mentoring, but an inspiring figure of resilience and hope in the test of time.
In accordance with individualized approach to education that makes Tutor International such a prestigious private tutoring company, the Mentorship Program is highly personalized for each mentor. Tobias was looking for a new worldview and help with his ADHD, so the School at Sea fits his needs. Nampet sought sponsorship to nurture her academic and extracurricular talents. In the same way that customized tutoring ensures the best cultivation of each student’s talents and values, Tutor International mentoring provides individualized guidance and opportunities for each mentor.
Adam Caller The founder and CEO of Tutor International created the Mentorship Program to apply his expertise in custody in a lot individualized approach of mentoring. At the heart of the tutors’ private residential enterprise is the belief that high quality education requires an individualized approach. Every student will have different needs and circumstances. The Tutor International Learning Program offers personalized opportunities for each mentor.
Reflecting on her first year of mentoring Tutor International, Nampet recognizes success:
“I’m happy with the way last year came out and I liked every minute of it at my new school. My teachers tell me I’m doing really well. I’m very happy that I could continue to practice my gymnastics. although we did it recently during Zoom, I managed to get into the gym over the summer.I’m very happy that Tutor International allowed me to continue my ballet training privately as group classes had to be canceled.As a result, I was very excited that I recently got a place in Royal Ballet School Summer Program! I am extremely grateful to Adam, not only for sponsoring me, but for allowing me to go for the opportunities that have come my way, especially having painted my portrait by Hazel.
Nampet’s first successful year is a testament to her tireless work, the unwavering support of her mother, Wan, and an effective inaugural year for Tutor International’s own Mentorship Program.
Adam Caller comments:
“Nampet has consistently shown her commitment to personal and academic advancement and always expresses gratitude. She is an extremely talented girl who has embraced every opportunity she has been given and has proven that she deserves every opportunity she gets. She has dealt with difficulties and the limitations of last year’s pandemic with maturity, resilience, and dexterity. April 2020 to April 2021 has been a transformative year for the world, but it has certainly been a transformative year for Nampet. She has seen him mature into a model high school student, pursue her ballet and gymnastics with an impressive discipline, and yet, she strives to improve herself. She is exactly the type of person Tutor International was mentored to be. I am very optimistic about her future and I am looking forward to seeing what next year brings for the Nampet and Tutor International Mentoring Program. “
About International Tutors
International Tutorsoffers an unparalleled tutorial service that matches the right tutor with the right child, so that the student fully achieves his or her personal potential and academic excellence. Providing a service to children of all ages at various points in their educational journeys, Tutor International is a privately owned residential tutoring company founded on a commitment to finding perfect tutors to realize the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for full-time residency positions, after-school assistance and home schooling.
Established in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutor International is a privately held company based in Oxford, a city known for academic excellence. Our selected clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.
Contact details
Web: www.tutor-international.com
Email:[email protected]
Telephone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135
International Tutors
Clarendon House
Market Street 52
Oxford
OX1 3HJ
uk
SOURCE International Tutors
