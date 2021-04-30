Another 70 COVID-19 cases reported in the Waterloo Region as the total increases to 14,201

Waterloo Public Health reported the other 70 positive COVID-19 tests on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 14,201.

This lowers the average number of seven days of new cases to 75.7.

Read more: 33 COVID-19 patients were transferred to hospitals in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Fergus over the past week

This is the fifth day in a row that 70 or fewer cases have been added to the total.

Another 69 people have also been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved coronavirus cases in the area to 13,343.

For the second day in a row, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Waterloo Public Health, leaving the death toll in the area at 252.

There were nine new deaths reported in April, as nine were reported during the first nine days of March.

There are currently 65 people in area hospitals as a result of the virus, including 32 in need of intensive care. At least a third of those have come from the region over the past week, according to an announcement from area hospitals on Thursday.

There are still 588 active COVID-19 cases in the Waterloo Region and 26 active outbreaks.

Three blasts have been declared over, including one at a manufacturing plant, one at vehicle sales and one at a trade.

There are now 20 cases (out of five) related to an explosion at an unnamed manufacturing plant and 25 (out of one) at an unnamed food processing plant.

Although both have now exceeded the threshold of 15 cases, Waterloo Public Health said it would use to mention active outbreaks, they have not been named as they do not meet at least one of the other signs, which include having at least 20 employees or clients a transmission rate of 15 percent.

Read more: Ontario expects all 18 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by the end of May

The COVID-19 regional vaccine delivery task force says 198,636 vaccines have now been made since December 22, an increase of 5,268 from those reported Thursday.

She says 30.97 percent of area residents have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The region expects to surpass 200,000 vaccinations on Friday.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 3,887 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The total province now stands at 463,364.

Read more: Ontario reports 3,887 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

According to Friday’s report, 1,331 cases were registered in Toronto, 871 in the Peel Region, 267 in York, 208 in Durham and 204 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported less than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,050 while 21 more deaths have been recorded.

-With files by Jess Patton of Global News

