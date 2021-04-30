India extends international passenger flights ban until May 31 amid Covid-19 waves





India extends ban on international passenger flights until May 31 amid rising Covid hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday extended the suspension of international flights to and from India until May 31 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, during which the country reported more than 300,000 cases of Covid-19 each days for more than a week now. … the competent authority has further extended the validity of the circular issued on the above cited topic in relation to international commercial passenger services to / from India until 2359 hours STI of 31 May 2021. This restriction will not apply to international cargo operations and combat specifically approved by the DGCA, the aviation regulatory body said in a circular. He added that scheduled international flights, however, may be allowed on selected itineraries on a case-by-case basis. International flights were suspended for the first time in March 2020 after a nationwide blockade was imposed to deal with the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government launched the Vande Bharat Mission in May 2020 to fly to India stranded abroad. The Vande Bharat mission started during the first wave to repatriate our stranded and desperate citizens and has since relieved nearly 82.9 lakh people. Despite the personal risk, the civil aviation crown fighters ensure that the mission continues forward shamelessly, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter this morning. India currently has a bilateral air bubble agreement for the operation of special international passenger flights with 28 countries, including Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, United Arab Emirates , UK and USA. Other countries with which India has such a pact are Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Kuwait, Nepal, the Netherlands, Oman, Russia, Rwanda, the Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, several nations, including Australia and Hong Kong, have imposed flight restrictions linking them to India amid a massive rise in cases in the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos