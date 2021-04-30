Canada to suspend entry of international students to Ontario





Published April 30, 2021 at 12:49 pm EDT

Updated April 30, 2021 at 1:32 pm EDT Following a meeting with the provinces on April 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that international students will not be temporarily allowed to come to Ontario. At a news conference, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford told reporters he begged the prime minister to do more to combat the spread of the coronavirus. He demanded that the federal government ban the arrival of international students. “Since Ontario is currently the only province that requires it, we are happy to work more closely with them,” Trudeau told a news conference. The federal government will work with Ontario to “formalize” Prime Minister Doug Ford’s request to suspend the arrival of international students, Prime Minister Trudeau announced at a news conference in Ottawa. Ontario is the only province that requires this restriction, says the Prime Minister.#cdnpoli | # COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/h2gkbJNMwo CPAC (@CPAC_TV) 30 April 2021 Learn about the immigration system in Canada Neither provincial nor federal governments have yet said when the change will take effect or how long it will last. The federal government has jurisdiction over entry into Canada. Any request from a province that affects international travel must be approved and implemented by the federal government in Ottawa. International students who go to certain institutions are currently are exempt from travel restrictions in Canada. As with all non-essential travelers to Canada, they must comply with mandatory quarantine requirements and COVID-19 tests. Ford’s request to suspend international student travel to Ontario comes along with some requests for tighter border restrictions. The prime minister also demanded that land border crossings be subject to the same three-day hotel quarantine as air travelers. Coronavirus situation in Ontario 4,715 new cases were reported in Ontario on April 29, more than any other province. Ontario hospitals admitted an all-time high number of patients in mid-April. Nearly 2,400 people were hospitalized at the peak. Ontario officials are predicting that anyone over the age of 18 will be able to book a coronavirus vaccine by May 24th. Learn about the immigration system in Canada CIC News All rights reserved. Visit CanadaVisa.com to Discover Your Canadian Immigration Opportunities |







