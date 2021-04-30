



Germany has promised to return to Nigeria its looted art bodies known as Benin bronzes starting in 2022. About five hundred of the more than 90,000 bronze, bronze and ivory items stolen by British soldiers in 1897 from the Republic of Benin (now Nigeria) is housed in the collection of the Ethnologisches Museum in Berlin at the Humboldt Forum, with even more in possession of more than twenty other museums across the country. "We want to contribute to understanding and reconciliation with the descendants of those whose cultural treasures were stolen during colonization," German Culture Minister Monika Grtters admitted on Thursday. In an effort to coordinate the return of the cleared objects to Nigeria, Grtters that day met with her counterparts from four German states and the heads of ethnological museums in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg, Leipzig, Stuttgart, which hold the Benin bronzes in collections. "We are facing our historic and moral responsibility to enlighten and reconcile Germany's colonial past," Grtters said in a statement. "The way we treat Benin bronzes is a testament to that. "We are aiming for as much transparency as possible and, above all, substantial returns." The Humboldt Forum had already begun making plans to return its bronze share. It has now been determined that the government and museum leaders, acting in coordination, will discuss the return process with the Nigerian authorities, with whom they hope to reach an agreement regarding the upcoming bronze show in Germany. In the meantime, the Colonial Context Collection Contact Point, an organization operating under the auspices of the Cultural Foundation of the States of Germany, will publish by June 15th online details of all Benin bronzes in German museums. Museums, for their part, have agreed to provide comprehensive background information for each facility by the end of the year. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas cited the coordinated effort between government and institutions as a "turning point", saying, "Even if there are still some steps to be taken, the government, states and museums are now pulling together and we will to find solutions together with our Nigerian partners."

