Compassion International, David C Cook and Integrity Music Release Project FAITHFUL | tidings

RESOURCES COLORADO, Colo., 30 April 2021 / PRNewswire / – The countdown is officially over for FAITHFUL project led by the ministries of Compassion International, David C Cook and Integrity Music.

Coming to life in the winter before the pandemic, a group of well-known and respected songwriters and songwriters gathered as a community to write and share songs. Their work became known asFAITHFUL, songs and stories of God’s goodness to women throughout history and here to us today.

BESNIKEBIBLIK, an eclectic collection of written stories, lyrics, photographs and art created and curated by some of today’s most distinguished and thoughtful Christian artists and authors, will be released tomorrow. Bible Amanda Williams, Ann Voskamp, Ginny Owens, Kelly Minter, Kelly Needham, Lisa Harper, Raechel Myers, Ruth Chou Simons, Sally Lloyd-Jones, Sarah Macintosh, Savannah Locke, and Trillia Newbell, with an introduction from Amy Grant, gathered to create this memorial book that celebrates the Lord and the enduring legacy of women in the Bible.

albumFAITHFUL: Go and talkfalls today and shares songs from many of today’s well-known artists, songwriters and authors. Each song on this particular thematic album features a woman telling the story of God’s faithfulness throughout the Scriptures to the present day, and this collaboration between artists and authors has led to a collection of poetry and resonance through the song. The artists included in the album are Amy Grant, Ellie Holcomb, Ann Voskamp, Sarah Macintosh, Sandra McCracken, Ginny Owens, Leslie Jordan, Christy Nockels, Rachael Lampa, Kelly Minter, Savannah Locke, Sarah Kroger, Christa Wells, Tamar Chipp, Jess Ray, Janice Gaines, Trilla Newbell, and Taylor Leonhardt.

A new one lyric videois also today for “Get Up Get Up”, performed by Christa Wells, Jess Ray, Christy Nockels, Tamar Chipp, and Ellie Holcomb. Holcomb also wrote the song along with Raechel Myers, and Ruth Chou Simons.

SUCCESSFUL EVENT, which will be broadcast tomorrow (May 1) in 7 pm CT, will be an unforgettable evening created and curated by some of the most provocative and influential Christian artists and authors of our time. This unparalleled event will feature a collaboration between FATFISHTartists and authors, sharing God’s loyalty to women throughout the Scriptures and up to the presentation through stories and songs. It is the hope of all involved that each viewer leaves the event with an added understanding of how God has always valued the integral role of women and how He continues to direct, shape, and protect their lives today.

Ticket prices for FAITHFUL the livestream event simply begins $ 29. Only for $ 59, it also includes a copy ofFAITHFULbook andFAITHFUL: Go and talkCD As a third step, for a children’s sponsorship through compassion, you will receive a ticket toFAITHFULlive broadcast, book and CD, plus access to a special program VIP series on request. Featuring a deeper immersion in the history and songs ofFAITHFUL, this VIP series offers the opportunity to lean on, finding hope and connection to the enduring legacy of women in the Bible.

It is not too late to buy tickets to the livestream event. Starting from $ 29, group tickets are also available. Clickhereor in the video below for further information, andherethat graphics and information are easily shared online. It is a night you will not want to miss!

International Compassionis a Christian child development organization that works to free children from poverty in the name of Jesus. Founded in 1952, Compassion Partners with more than 8,000 local churches in 25 program locations to provide spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million infants, children, and young adults raised in poverty. Listed no. 8 on Forbes’s Top List of Charities in 2020, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Responsibility and a charity accredited with the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visitdhembshuria.comor follow us furtherFacebook,Instagram, andTweet.

David C Cookis a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the global Church with life-transforming, Christ-centered materials. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Coloradow with offices in Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, and the UKDavid C Cook produces resources that have been published in over 150 languages ​​and distributed in more than 170 countries. Originally founded in 1875 as a curriculum publisher, David C Cook now also publishes numerous books, resources, music (Integrity music) and media by a variety of award-winning authors and artists. Learn more about David C Cook’s mission atDavidCCook.org.

Integrity Music is part of David C. Cook family, a provider of global nonprofit resources that serves the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices inside Nashville, Tennessee (US) and Brighton, West Sussex (UK), Integrity is committed to getting content songs at the local church and its leaders around the world. Integrity publishes many of the major songs in the Church, including “Great Are You Lord”, “Song Revelation”, “Open The Eyes of My Heart”, “In Christ Alone”, “10,000 Reasons”, “Here I Am to Worship” , “The Lion and the Lamb”, “I Am Great”, and “We Believe”, among others. Integrity music artists include Matt Redman, Lincoln Brewster, Darlene Zschech, Martin Smith, Leeland, William McDowell, Paul Baloche, David Leonard, Jon Egan, David and Nicole Binion, Tim Timmons, Sandra McCracken, Selah, Kees Kraeynoord, ICF Church, Matt Marvane and InSalvation, along with young Thrive Worship artists, Local Sound, Sarah Kroger, Nashville Life Music, YWAM Kona Music, MDSN, among others. Additional information is available atmusical integrity.com.

