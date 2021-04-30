Chandigarh Tricot comes on common ground, weekend stop time is limited





As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to involve sadness, the administrations of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Friday staged a curfew in a weekend in a bid to combat their growing cases. The siege began for the first time in Mohali at 6 a.m. Friday. Panchkula enforced it at 10am, but in Chandigarh, it will take effect at 5am on Saturday. Restrictions on public movement will continue until Sunday, before ending at 5 a.m. through all the hardships. After that, the daytime curfew will remain in effect from 6pm to 5am in Chandigarh and Mohali, and from 9am to 5am in Panchkula. Punjab was the first to announce weekend restrictions earlier this week. Haryana carried out the curfew in nine districts on Friday afternoon. Chandigarh, too, followed suit, announcing its decision around 7.30pm on Friday. Our decision to stop arriving at the weekend depends on Haryana doing the same in Panchkula. A curfew in Chandigarh can only be effective if imposed on the entire tricycle, said UT councilor Manoj Parida. The administration has come under fire for constantly changing its stance on imposing a weekend curfew. After fixing him for the first time on the weekend of April 16, UT ruled against him on April 23, only to reinstate him now. Opposition political parties, including Congress and the VET, have called the administration confused about the issue. What does it mean No person should leave his home or walk or drive, or travel, stand or roam on any street or public place, says the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar under Article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Issuing the same order in Panchkula, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja urged residents to stay inside until Monday morning. All necessary merchandise stores and restaurants will be allowed to stay open, but only for home delivery. These include stores and retailers that deal with food, snacks, fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, pet food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. In Chandigarh, shops will be closed from 2pm, but restaurants can continue distribution until 9pm. Similarly, home delivery from restaurants is allowed until 9pm in Mohali as well, but shops here will close shutters from 5pm and 6pm in Panchkula. All private offices will be closed and only industries that produce essential products, such as masks, cleansers and medicines, can operate on weekends. Those who specifically issue a restricted movement permit are excluded. Any breach of the order will call for action under Sections 51 and 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Chandigarh Tricot comes on common ground, weekend stop time is limited 17 sealed areas in UT, Mohali The UT administration on Friday declared 15 more micro-control zones in the city, while two such zones were also announced in Mohali. The affected areas in Chandigarh are part of Sectors 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 25 and Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora and Dhanas. In Mohali, these are the Usha Yarn area in Dera Bassi and the Skynet Enclave in Zirakpur.

