Saudi-Iran Detente: What could rival Middle East dialogue mean?





Six years ago Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his father, King Salman, shifted traditionally cautious Saudi Arabia into an aggressive foreign policy facing Iran and its representatives, including, essentially, neighboring Yemen. But in an interview on Saudi state TV this week, Crown Prince Mohammed called on both nations to overcome the differences that have divided the region. We do not want the situation in Iran to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to grow and prosper, said the crown prince. Why we wrote this The Saudi-Iran rivalry that has shaped the Middle East could go from a not-so-cold proxy war war to a cold peace where cooperation is possible. The region must benefit. Some say the sharp change of tone testifies to Saudi desperation to end its military turmoil; others call it a clever reading of the Biden administrations’ diplomatic engagement with Iran. He did not win in Yemen, he did not win in Syria, he did not win in Lebanon, says F. Gregory Gause, head of the international affairs department at Texas A&M University. The failure of this more confrontational policy is probably leading to some rethinking in Riyadh, but the new US administrations regarding Iran are a driving factor. But the conciliatory tone and conversations also signal something deeper: a sense that the two rivals can exist side by side, even if they disagree. It is an understanding that can improve life in the region.

Amman, Jordan After six years of asymmetric warfare, mediated battles and mutual accusations, Saudi Arabia this week offered its bitter regional rival Iran something new: dialogue. In a television interview Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called on the two nations to overcome the differences that have divided the region. Iran is a neighboring country, and all we aspire to is a good and special relationship with Iran, said Crown Prince Mohammed, the de-facto ruler of the kingdoms, said in a 90-minute interview on Saudi state TV. Why we wrote this The Saudi-Iran rivalry that has shaped the Middle East could go from a not-so-cold proxy war war to a cold peace where cooperation is possible. The region must benefit. We do not want the situation in Iran to be difficult. Rather, we want Iran to grow and prosper, the crown prince said, noting their common interests to push the region and the world towards prosperity. It was a sharp change in tone from someone who three years ago called Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the new Hitler, and ruled out dialogue and cooperation with Iran as a pacification. Some say the new tone echoes Saudi desperation to end its military turmoil; others call it a clever reading of the Biden administrations’ diplomatic engagement with Iran. But as it shows a Saudi shift away from a confrontational policy toward Iran that has failed to achieve its goals, the conciliatory tone and conversations signal something deeper: an understanding that the two rivals can exist side by side, even if they disagree. . It is an understanding that can improve life in the region. On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman welcomed a dialogue-oriented approach, saying in a statement to Iranian media that Iran and Saudi Arabia could enter a new chapter of interaction and cooperation to achieve peace, stability and regional development overcoming change. In the Saudi television interview, citing among other changes Iran’s negative behavior, such as its support for armed representatives, Crown Prince Mohammed also said, “We really hope to overcome them and build a good relationship.” and positive with Iran that would benefit everyone. Confrontational approach The olive branch comes weeks after Saudi Arabia and Iran held their first direct talks in years in Iraq, where their spheres of influence collide. It also comes six years after the crown prince and his father, King Salman, shifted the traditionally cautious, slow-moving kingdom to an aggressive foreign policy facing Iran and its representatives in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. Essentially, this included launching a military intervention in Yemen. Now Saudi Arabia is desperately seeking a ceasefire there. Its assertiveness has failed to make the kingdom more secure. As Iranian-backed Houthis-launched missiles previously landed on the Saudi side of the Yemen-Saudi border, rocket attacks and near-day drones from Yemen now hit airports, military bases, residential neighborhoods and oil installations deep in the kingdom. This was embodied by drone strikes of Iranian origin on the Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais in 2019, which pushed 50% of Saudi Arabia’s oil production offline and shook the leadership at its core. The policy of confrontation with Iran has not really worked, says F. Gregory Gause, head of the international affairs department at Texas A&M University. He did not win in Yemen, he did not win in Syria, he did not win in Lebanon. The failure of this more confrontational policy is probably leading to some rethinking in Riyadh, but the new US administration regarding Iran is a driving factor in Riyadh’s new approach. Between enmity, mutual interests But what can the talks and the Saudi olive branch mean for a region devastated by proxy wars and regional competition? Instead of dealing with the core dispute over Iranian influence and armed representatives in Arab, detente states, observers and insiders say, it is likely to focus on immediate areas of common interest, such as maritime security. If they start engaging in a practical dialogue, the clearest place to start is where the other Gulf countries have begun discussions with Iran: maritime security, says Hussein Ibish, a senior fellow at the Institute of Arab Gulf States-based in Washington. The Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, through which 25% of the world’s oil is transported, became a hotbed of tensions from 2018 to 2020 under former President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran. Dalati Nohra / Reuters / Dosje Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, August 14, 2020. On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry welcomed a dialogue-oriented approach to Saudi Arabia. The waters have seen a war in the shadow of acts of sabotage, abuse and outrageous calls that could have led to military escalations. The United States is pursuing a maritime security agreement that includes Gulf Arab states that essentially exclude Iran. Iran-Saudi talks are likely to escalate into regional counterterrorism against al Qaeda, which has recently increased its influence in Yemen and the Islamic State, which has threatened both Saudi Arabia and Iranian-backed groups in Iraq. and Syria. Dividend for peace in Yemen? The country that can see the most immediate benefits from the dialogue is Yemen, home to the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world, where Iran maintains links to a Houthi movement that has continued a bloody offensive despite a Saudi and United Nations peace offer. . According to Gulf diplomatic sources, Yemen was among the main topics discussed by Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad this month. Riyadh is believed to be urging Tehran to withdraw support from the Houthis and push it to accept a ceasefire and negotiations. Less than 24 hours after the conciliatory message of the Saudi crown princes, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed his countries’ support for a ceasefire in Yemen and a return to talks as he met with a Houthi spokesman in Oman. Although Iran has backed the Houthis to drag Saudi Arabia deeper into a military quagmire, observers and analysts agree that there is little action in Yemen, more than 1,000 miles from Tehran and separated by numerous land and sea borders, and they see the issue. as an acceptable concession. Yemen will be the barometer if there is to be any serious Iranian-Saudi detente, says Professor Gause. It remains unclear, however, whether Tehran sufficiently dominates the Houthis, an ethnic group from Yemen with a fiercely independent radius. The way forward in Iraq After Yemen, the most difficult subjects would be Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, three Arab countries with significant Shiite populations, where Iran has methodically fed non-state actors loyal to Tehran. One area of ​​progress could be in Iraq. Over the past three years, Saudi kings have turned a boycott of Iraq after Saddam Hussein and built ties with Shiite political leaders, Riyadh seen as the most independent of Tehran. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who has ties to Riyadh and Tehran, helped mediate recent talks. Officials hope in Baghdad and other Arab capitals that with the Saudi-Iran dialogue, along with US-Iran talks, Iraq will be used less as a proxy battlefield. It remains unclear how a detente would play out in Syria, where Iran has backed Bashar al-Assad’s regime with its representative Hezbollah, and where Turkey also holds influence. Get the Monitor Stories you are interested in submitting to your inbox. Observers and officials agree that, although not a peace, mindfulness and dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran, no matter how modest, can provide a path to progress. There is much that can be done to achieve dialogue to reduce tensions, alleviate misunderstandings, and for Saudi Arabia and Iran to reassure each other that they can actually live together, says Mr Ibish, even in the race.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos