The only known pregnant Egyptian midwife is revealed | Smart news

In the early 19th century, the University of Warsaw acquired an Egyptian zombie wrapped in a detailed coffin identifying the deceased as a priest named Hor-Djehuty. Nearly 200 years later, in 2016, researchers using X-ray technology were surprised to discover that the mummified remains did not belong to a man, as the inscription showed, but a unidentified young woman. Then came another discovery: While examining images of Mom’s pelvic area, researchers saw a small foot – a sure sign that the woman was pregnant at the time of her death, reports Monika Scislowska for Associated Press (AP)

Writing in Journal of Archaeological Science, the team describes the finding as “the only known case of an embalmed pregnant individual”.

This zombie, scientists hope, will shed new light on pregnancy ancient world.

Experts with Warsaw Zombie Project have called the deceased “the mysterious lady of National Museum in Warsaw“In honor of the Polish cultural institution, where it is now located. They do not know who the woman was or exactly where her body was discovered. Although the individual who donated the midwife to the university claimed that she came from the royal tombs in Thebes, a famous burial place for the ancient pharaohs, the study notes that “in many cases antiquities were incorrectly described to famous places to increase their value.”

When the midwife first arrived in Poland, researchers assumed she was female because her coffin was covered with colorful and luxurious ornaments. After the hieroglyphs in the coffin were translated in the 1920s, however, the body was reclassified as male based on inscriptions bearing the name of a scribe and priest, writes Lianne Kolirin for CNN. As a result, when modern scholars undertook a non-invasive study of mom using X-rays and CT scans, they expected to find a male body under the ancient wrappers.

“Our first surprise was that she does not have a penis, but instead has long breasts and hair, and then we discovered that she is a pregnant woman,” co-author Marzena Ozarek-Szilke, an anthropologist and archaeologist at the University of Warsaw, tells AP. “When we saw the little foot and then the little hand [of the fetus], we were really shocked. ”

At one point, apparently, the body of a pregnant woman was placed inside a wrong coffin. The ancient Egyptians are known to have reused coffins, so the circuit breaker may have occurred many centuries ago. But the study also notes that during the 19th century, illegal excavators and looters often partially detonated mummies and searched for valuable items before returning the bodies to coffins – “not necessarily the same ones in which the mummy was found.” . Warsaw’s midwife really shows signs of robbery – that is, damaged wraps around her neck, which may once have held amulets and a necklace.

The embalmers carefully mummified the woman at some point in the first century BC. She was buried alongside a rich collection of jewelry and amulets, suggesting she was of high status, leading author Wojciech Ejsmond, an archaeologist at the Polish Academy of Sciences, tells Samantha Pope from Ontario National Post Office. CT scans of the body show that the woman was between 20 and 30 years old at the time of her death.

Experts do not know how the “mysterious lady” died, but given high degree of maternal mortality in the ancient world, it is possible that pregnancy could have been a factor in its destruction, says Ejsmond Szymon Zdziebłowski of the Polish state news agency PAP.

Judging by the size of his head, the fetus was between 26 and 30 weeks old. It was left intact in the woman’s body – a fact that has intrigued researchers, like others documented instances of dead babies who are mummified and buried with their parents exist. Furthermore, four of the mother’s organs – likely the lungs, liver, stomach, and heart – appear to have been extracted, embalmed, and returned to the body in accordance with common mummification practices. Why did the embalmers not do the same with the unborn baby?

Perhaps, Eysmond tells CNN, the fetus was simply too difficult to remove at this stage of development.

Otherwise, he says, “Maybe there was a religious reason. “Maybe they thought the unborn child had no soul or that he would be safer in the next world.”

Fetal detection is especially important because “pregnancy and traumatic complications [typically] le little or not at all osteological evidence “, write the authors of the study. Thus, the mother opens new avenues for the study of perinatal health in the ancient world.

Next, the PAP reports, researchers plan to analyze the amount of blood in a woman’s soft tissues in hopes of gaining a clearer picture of her cause of death.

“This is our most important and significant discovery to date, a total surprise,” Aysmond tells the AP. “It opens up opportunities to learn about pregnancy and treating complications in ancient times.”

Mom also raises annoying questions about the place of unborn babies within Egyptian mythology of the afterlife.

As the study authors ask, “The case study presented here opens up a discussion in the context of the study of the ancient Egyptian religion – can an unborn child go to the underworld?”