Congress records significant victories in six ULBs





The Opposition Congress recorded a spectacular victory in the elections held for 10 local urban bodies (ULB) in Karnataka securing a majority of seats in the six ULBs, including the Ballari City Corporation, while JD (S) managed to hold two ULBs. The ruling BJP performed poorly securing victory only in the Madikeri City Council (CMC). No party secured a majority of seats in the Bidar CMC. Congress emerged as the largest party winning 15 pavilions out of 33 in Bidar. In the election held in 263 constituencies, Congress won in 120 constituencies, JD (S) in 66 and BJP in 57. The others won in 20 constituencies. It is argued that the poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the BJP government and the increasing suffering of people in urban areas due to the strike of state road transport corporation employees on the eve of the campaign were the main reasons for the ruling party’s return to elections. which took place on April 27, amid the pandemic. BJP lost two ULBs of Bhadravati and Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, the district of Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa and Rural Development and Minister of Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa. Congress secured power in Ballari City Corporation, CMC of Ramanagaram and Bhadravati; Belur city council in Hassan district, and panchayats city of Thirthahalli and Gudibande (Chickballapur district). The victory at Ramanagaram CMC seems to show the popularity of KPCC president DK Shivakumar and his brother and MP DK Suresh in the district. JD (S) secured most of the seats in Channapatna CMC in Ramanagaram district and Vijayapura City Council (TMC) in Devanahalli taluk. The loss in Channapatna is considered a loss of face for Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar. The ruling BJP retained its traditional Madikeri stronghold by securing 16 neighborhoods out of 23. The Social Democratic Party of India won five neighborhoods. At Ballari City Corporation, Congress gathered 21 neighborhoods, while BJP secured 13 and JD (S) withdrew empty. The Independents won in five wards. In the elections held in 33 neighborhoods of Bidar CMC, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 15 seats, BJP won nine, JD (S) seven, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen and the Aam Aadmi Party won by one place each. The Congress is likely to come to power in Bidar with the support of AIMIM and VET. Congress won the election held in a Hallikheda TMC neighborhood in Humnabad, while an Independent won in a Hirekerur Town Panchayat neighborhood. In a tweet, Mr. Shivakumar said, I urge the employees and leaders of the @INCKarnataka party not to celebrate in any way and continue to help people as best they can in this national health emergency.

