Remote air traffic control begins at London City Airport





London City Airport this week became the first major international airport where traffic is fully managed by a remote digital air traffic control tower. The ups and downs are now overseen by the air traffic control center operated by the NATS air navigation service provider in Swanwick on the south coast of England, which is 72 miles from the airport which lies in the heart of the British capital’s financial district. NATS controllers receive live video and audio feeds from the airport, with 16 cameras and high-definition sensors mounted on a 164-meter-high digital control tower that provides a 360-degree view of the airspace. These sources are transmitted through secure fiber networks in the Swanwick structure, where they are displayed on 14 high-definition screens. This technology was developed by Saab Digital Traffic Air Solutions, which has previously demonstrated its use at the much smaller Ornskoldsvik and Sundsvall airports in Sweden. Video images can be superimposed with digital data about real-time operations to provide controllers a so-called “augmented reality” perspective. The combined visual display may include information such as call signals, altitude and speed for aircraft approaching and departing from London City, as well as weather readings and any moving objects tracked. The on-site cameras have a pan-tilt zoom feature that allows controllers to zoom in on images up to 30 times for a closer inspection. The London City Digital Control Tower was installed in 2019 and the remote control process has been extensively tested since then. The original air traffic control tower will now be redeveloped as part of the airport modernization program, which hosted more than five million passengers in 2019. “This is the UK’s first major digital control tower and represents a significant technological and operational breakthrough, especially against the backdrop of Covid-19,” commented NATS operations director Juliet Kennedy. “Digital tower technology tears up a plan that has remained unchanged for 100 years, allowing us to safely manage aircraft from almost anywhere, while providing our controllers with valuable new tools that would be impossible in a tower. traditional control “. On April 29, new legislation came into force in the UK to modernize the country’s airspace and strengthen control over the illegal use of drones. The Law on Air Traffic Management and Drones will support the Department of Transportation’s efforts to make improvements in the way it controls airspace. The government has not yet published a detailed plan and timeline for the improvements, which it says will reduce carbon emissions from air transport. There have been several programs in the US that aim to explore the potential for remote air traffic control at airports, including the Leesburg Executive in Virginia and the Northern Colorado Region in Loveland. In 2017, the liberal think tank Reason Foundation published a study urging the federal government to take this approach to reduce the costs associated with the FAA providing air traffic management services.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos