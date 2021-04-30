



Brazil achieved a self-imposed goal of daily Covid-19 vaccination, but a lack of shooting poses a risk to the immunization plan that will continue. The seven-day moving average of shooting data rose to 1 million for the first time since applications began in mid-January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A total of 47,111,974 million vaccines have now been administered in Brazil, mainly to Sinovac Biotech Ltd. of China. That is enough to cover almost 15% of the population with one dose, and completely inoculate 7.4%. Brazil hits 400,000 deaths as shortage vaccination attempt Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga set the target of 1 million daily shootings when he took office in Mars – the fourth person in the post since the pandemic first arrived in February last year. The promise to speed up the mass immunization campaign came as a new wave of the virus devastated Brazil, leaving hospitals overcrowded amid increased cases and pushing the death toll to over 400,000. Last month, the ministry authorized the immediate use of all handguns, including those stored by local governments, to be given as second doses. But with delays in deliveries of ready-made vaccines and inputs, cities from at least 11 states stopped shooting to fully immunize those given a first dose, according to local newspapers. The ministry has said people should receive reinforcements even if the deadline to do so – about a month with the Sinovac vaccine and three months with Astrazeneca – has passed. Brazil hunts for vaccines as India crisis slows deliveries shortages sent the government crash, with Queiroga calling on countries that have extra strikes to send them to Brazil. Covid numbers, meanwhile, continue to rise. Brazil has already recorded more Covid-19 deaths in the first four months of the year than throughout 2020. The country reported 2,595 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 403,781. It’s the second highest number in the world, following US Cases alone rose to 68,333 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number to almost 14.7 million, behind India and the US Bolsonaro faces ‘Possibly Explosive’ Probe in Virus Policy Growing pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro prompted the Senate to open a wide-ranging inquiry into the federal government’s erratic response to the crisis. (Updates to add Covid-19 numbers to paragraph 6.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

