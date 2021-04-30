Guantanamo detainee gets CIA black pages on UN human rights issue | Guantanamo Bay





A Palestinian held at Guantanamo Bay is taking the US, UK and five other states before a UN human rights panel on their role in interpreting the CIA and detaining terror suspects in black countries around the world. Unusual case is being brought to UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UNWGAD) by Zayn Al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn, known as Abu Zubaydah, who has been detained for 19 years without trial. UNWGAD, part of the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has a mandate to investigate individual complaints of arbitrary detention and to issue opinions and calls for redress, but has no power to impose sanctions on countries that do not comply. . Abu Zubaydah is a 50-year-old Palestinian raised in Saudi Arabia who was arrested in 2002 and handed over to the CIA. He was initially described as an al-Qaeda leader, but by 2006 the agency had concluded that he had not even been a member of the group. However, he has been held at Guantanamo since then, with no possibility of release. His trial, sent to the UN panel on Friday, says he was held in arbitrary detention and tortured in secret CIA interrogation facilities in Thailand, Poland, Morocco, Lithuania, Afghanistan and the US prison in Guantanamo. He is also suing the UK government, which he accuses of collaborating in interpretation, participating in interrogations and obtaining information he knew was taken under torture. It is the first time legal action has been taken against Britain, Afghanistan, Morocco and Thailand over their role in the CIA’s interpretation and torture program. After 19 years of arbitrary detention, the only appropriate legal remedy for Abu Zubaydah is release and rehabilitation, said his international legal representative, Helen Duffy. Recognition, forgiveness, transparency, accountability and ensuring that these violations do not happen again are all legal obligations, severely neglected in the fight against terrorism and the subject of this claim. But they are meaningless if persistent violations are not stopped. Joe Biden has vowed to close the Guantanamo Bay detention camp and release or transfer the remaining 40 inmates. However, Barack Obama also promised to close the camp but faced resistance from the Pentagon and Congress and only managed to significantly reduce the number of inmates. How the Biden administration responds to international legal claims like this will be a testament to its newly stated commitment to international rule of law and human rights, said Duffy, who is also the director of the Human Rights Advocacy Group. Human in Practice.

