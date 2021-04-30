Former Peterborough Police Officer Charged with Multiple Sexual Assault Charges since 2006: SIU – Peterborough





A former Peterborough police officer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault following an investigation by the county police overseer. According to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), on January 13, 2021, the Peterborough Police Service telephoned the SIU regarding a complaint about alleged sexual assaults involving a police officer and a woman dating back to 2006 when the officer served with a former Peterborough – Lakefield Community Police Service. SIU Director Joseph Martino says an investigation has been launched. On Friday, the SIU says Christopher Robertson, 60, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by an official. Read more: The Ontario police officer was acquitted of sexual assault after the trial At the time of the alleged offenses, Robertson was a military man in the police service. Trends Canada’s 2021 tax deadline is still April 30th. What if you do not achieve it?

Ford ‘desperate’ in Trudeau at First Ministerial Meeting: Close borders The story goes down the ad Robertson will appear in court in Peterborough on May 20, SIU said. “The case is now properly before the courts. “Given the interests of a fair trial of the accused, the SIU will not make any further comment on this investigation,” Martino said. In 2016, Robertson was acquitted of sexual assault following an alleged incident that occurred in Peterborough in January 2015. The SIU at the time charged the then 26-year-old veteran of the city force with the offense. SIU is an independent agency investigating incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.















