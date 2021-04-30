Jacksonville health experts talk about a contagious variant in India





India has 18 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 200,000 deaths.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla A crippling COVID overload in India, with 18 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 200,000 deaths. Over the past week, local health experts say India has confirmed that COVID cases were setting a global record. Much of India is not a first world country, so having so many cases and so many deaths is really a humanitarian crisis, “said Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville. As the days go by, the number of people increases. Neilsen says India is struggling with its second wave of COVID. “The spread is so rapid and so devastating there with their limited resources in many areas,” Neilsen said. A day after the CDC issued travel advice to avoid travel to India, President Joe Biden announced plans to limit travel to the country starting Tuesday. Variants can travel across countries and continents and not respect international borders, “said Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, Vice President General and Chief Executive Officer with Baptist Health. Variant B.1.617 is believed to have started in India. Dr. Ransom says some call him a double mutant. “This particular variant has these two mutations in the spike protein which is what seems to account for its higher transmissibility,” said Dr. Ransom. Neilsen says viruses travel fast. In fact, variant B.1.617 has already been discovered in the US We know vaccines work. your number one goal should be vaccination. because then it greatly reduces the risk of getting COVID wherever you go, ”Neilsen said.

