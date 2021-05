St. Kitts & Nevis issues travel requests for vaccinated foreign visitors

Today, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Reverend Dr. Timothy Harris, announced a change in the travel policy of nations to foreign travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are arriving by air. The new rules will take effect starting May 1, 2021. International visitors who are fully vaccinated will need to submit their Official Vaccination Registration Card as part of the process of completing them online authorization form, in addition to uploading their negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours of travel and other necessary documentation. advertisement Now in trend Travelers are only considered fully vaccinated if 14 days have elapsed since receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine series (Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech or AstraZeneca / Oxford) or a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). Fully vaccinated visitors arriving by air will be required to vacation in the country at a government-approved “travel approved” hotel for their first nine days in the country (see list below). Travelers must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (forma knatravel.kn) and upload an official COVID-19 PCR negative test result from a CLIA / CDC / UKAS approved laboratory accredited to ISO / IEC 17025 taken 72 hours before travel. For their trip, immunized travelers must bring a copy of their COVID-19 PCR negative test and their COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Card as proof that they have completed their vaccine series. All passengers will continue to undergo a health check upon arrival at the airport, including a temperature check and health questionnaire. Anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms may be required to have another PCR test at their airport at their own expense (US $ 150). Fully vaccinated air travelers are free to move around their Travel approved hotel, interact with other guests, and participate only in hotel activities. Fully vaccinated air travelers staying longer than nine days will be required to retest on Day 9 of their stay at their own cost (US $ 150). If these results are negative, they can move freely around the country and participate in tours, attractions, restaurants, beach bars, retail shopping, etc. Effective May 20, 2021, fully vaccinated air travelers will be allowed to enter sports destination destinations. Fully vaccinated travelers will not be required to submit a PCR exit test. If a pre-departure test is still required for the destination country, the PCR test will be taken 72 hours before departure. Travel Approved hotels for international travelers are: Four seasons Golden Rock Inn Marriott Beach Vacation Club Montpelier Plantation & Beach Paradise Beach Park Hyatt Hotel Royal St. Kitts Resorts St. Kitts Marriott International travelers that are not fully vaccinated must continue to comply with the existing travel requirements of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis. For more information, visit stkittsturism.kn AND nevisisland.com.







