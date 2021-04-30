Dual mutant coronavirus of Indians identified in Nevada





Seven cases have been discovered in Nevada of a coronavirus strain thought to be contributing to the catastrophic rise of COVID-19 in India. Six cases occurred in Washoe County Washoe and a seventh in Churchill County of its kind, which was first discovered in India, said Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine . The B.1.617 voltage, or variant, is sometimes referred to as a “double mutant” because it possesses two major mutations, as well as others that are considered less important. Mutations can make it more capable of circumventing the body’s immune defenses produced through immunization or pre-infection. However, early evidence shows that vaccines still protect against it, although the level of protection may be somewhat lower, Pandori said. “Every option is a threat to Nevada,” he said. “But I would not characterize this as a great feature,” he said. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not currently list B.1.617 on its website as a “concern variant.” Worrying variants are those that the agency believes could spread more easily, avoid antibodies produced by the body to ward off the virus, or resist current treatments for COVID-19. They include a variant first identified in South Africa, one in Brazil, one in the UK and one pair in California. “The CDC is closely monitoring the emergence of variant B.1.617 in the United States, and this variant has been given priority to be characterized by the U.S. government to better understand the potential impact on medical contraceptives, including vaccines, therapists and diagnostics “, representative Jade Tha Fulce in an email. The variant represents less than 1 percent of cases in the US, she said. Cases of the Indian variant in Nevada were detected through genetic analysis performed by the Reno lab on a small percentage of positive COVID-19 test results from across the state. The first such case was seen in early March. Due to the small sample size – about 6.5 percent of Nevada cases – it is almost certain that there are additional variants of the variant in the state. Many of the SARS-CoV-2 mutations will produce variants that are no more dangerous than the original type from Wuhan, China, which caused the pandemic. More than 100 variants have been circulating in Nevada since January 2020, though only about a dozen in significant numbers, Pandori said. “As long as people continue to get vaccinated in Nevada, the threat of any particular variant is dramatically reduced,” Pandori said in an email. The variant has been identified in at least 17 countries, according to the World Health Organization. The low vaccination rate in India, as well as a particularly infectious variant from the UK, may be factors contributing to India’s recent rise in cases other than its home-grown variant, early studies suggest. This is an evolving story. Check back for updates. Contact Mary Hynes at [email protected] Follow @ MaryHynes1 on Twitter.







