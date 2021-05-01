BC legal giant Thomas Berger helped define indigenous rights in Canadian law

Justice before Christ Thomas Berger, seen here in the twentieth century. May, 1977, helped define Indigenous rights in Canadian law and shaped the future of development in Northern Canada. FRART CHARTRAND / Canadian Press

In 1975, Thomas Berger traveled to the remote Yukon village of Old Crow to hear from Vuntut Gwitchin’s men about the potential impact of the Arctic Gas pipeline. As head of a royal development commission proposed by a range of major oil companies, he visited 35 communities each settlement in the Mackenzie Valley and West Arctic. Traveling with a sleeping bag, sometimes by dog ​​or canoe, he visited people in their homes and heard through translators witnessing in their traditional language. His final report backed by 900 exhibits and more than 32,000 pages of evidence resulted in a historic decision by the federal government to deny the pipeline. Mr. Berger assured that economic ordinances would not override the interests of indigenous peoples and the land and animals on which they depended.

Mr Berger, a UN Supreme Court judge, lawyer, politician and author, indigenous rights champion and pioneer of environmental law, died Wednesday at the age of 88. He helped define indigenous rights in Canadian law and shaped the future of development in Northern Canada. His work in the Mackenzie Valley created the nations model of environmental assessments. And his unwavering beliefs led him to clash with a prime minister, ruining his promising career on the bench.

Thomas Rodney Berger was born on March 23, 1933, in Victoria, the son of Maurice Theodore Berger and Nettie Elsie Perle (at McDonald) Berger. His fathers’ career as an RCMP officer meant he moved, attending elementary school in British Columbia and Saskatchewan before settling in Vancouver, where he studied law at the University of British Columbia. Years later, he returned to teach law at UBC and led efforts to establish a First House of Nations there. He leaves his wife, Beverly, their daughter, Erin, and son, David.

As a lawyer, Mr. Berger opened a position as a lawyer for social justice issues. He represented the Iron Workers Union in a strike after an engineering error led to the deadly collapse of the Second Straits Bridge in 1958. He later fought for reparations for the Japanese-Canadian persecution during World War II. But it was as a defender of indigenous rights that he first gained national fame.

In 1963, Mr. Berger took the case of two Snuneymuxw men, Clifford White and David Bob, who had been convicted of off-season deer hunting, to the Supreme Court of Canada. Attorney Doug White, chairman of the First UN Justice Council, said Thursday that Mr Berger changed the future for his Snuneymuxw community, convincing the court to confirm the existence of a 110-year-old treaty that no government was ready to know.

What set him apart, for the indigenous communities he worked with, was his willingness to listen. Mr White would sit down for coffee with Mr Berger, years later, to find out how he made his progress.

Recognition of the treaty was in the oral tradition. He listened to our elders, gave them a voice, Mr. White said. A truly incredible, essential job was done by him as a very young lawyer.

Mr. Berger took a similar approach to investigating the Mackenzie Valley pipeline. He would later say that he could not assess the impact of industrial development without hearing directly from those whose lives would be changed.

At Lake Brackett, NWT, Justice Berger held a brief ‘home visit’ hearing after flying from Fort Franklin in July 1975. Unknown

No treatise or academic discussion, no formal presentation by local organizations and their leaders, he said, could provide a compelling and vivid picture of the goals and aspirations of local people as their testimony.

It was through his work with the Snuneymuxw case that Mr. Berger met with Nisgaa chief Frank Calder, who then hired the new attorney in 1967 to represent his people in what would become known as the Calder case. This led to the innovative decision of the Supreme Court of Canada to acknowledge the existence of the Aboriginal title on earth. The matter laid the foundation for almost all the treaties of Aboriginal land claims that followed.

No non-native person has done more to advance the rights of indigenous people in Canada and globally, said Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, in response to Mr. Bergers’s death. He inspired thousands and enlightened millions.

In a statement Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recalled Mr Berger as the perfect lawyer. Canada is a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive country thanks to Thomass’s lifelong commitment to social justice and public service.

Mr Berger proved his strength in politics and came close to serving as Prime Minister of BC He served as New Democrat MP for VancouverBurrard from 1962-63 before moving to the provincial arena. He served as NDP MLA from 1966-69, rising to become opposition leader, before a complete election defeat to WAC Bennett Social Credit ended his chosen career.

He was appointed to the Supreme Court of BC in 1971 at the age of 38. He would chair three royal commissions while on the bench, but his term ended abruptly after he raised concerns about drafting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In 1981, Canada was in the final stages of the Constitution patriarch. Mr Berger entered the controversy with a commentary printed in the Globe and Mail, in which he criticized a decision to remove Aboriginal rights from the document, as well as the lack of a veto for Quebec on the constitutional change.

Mr. Bergers’s intervention in drafting the Constitution ultimately ensured the inclusion of Aboriginal and Treaty rights, but he paid a high price. Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau complained about the judiciary getting involved in politics and said, I hope the judges do something about it. Mr Berger was subsequently investigated by the Canadian Judicial Council and only briefly avoided being fired from the bench.

Bora Laskin, then Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Canada, did not let the case go. A judge has no freedom of speech to address political issues which have nothing to do with his judicial duty, he said in a rare speech. In an obvious reference to the incident, he added that any judge who feels strong enough to speak out is better advised to give up the bench.

Mr Berger resigned. His friend Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, an indigenous lawyer and former Saskatchewan judge, said Mr Berger was not afraid to stand up for what he believed, but he paid dearly for it.

He was a rising star, he was on track to rise to the Supreme Court of Canada. He was disciplined, I think, unfairly, she said. He suffered because he stood up for what was right. He never expressed regret to me.

Mrs. Turpel-Lafond said he has embraced major battles since the beginning of his career, enduring ridicule from other lawyers when he first took up the Calder case, challenging the long position of governments and courts to assert that the Aboriginal title had really existed at the time of Royal Proclamation of 1763. But she said he was driven by purpose: He was someone who wanted Canadian law to embrace the experiences and laws of indigenous peoples and elevate indigenous peoples to Canadian law.

Mr. Berger was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1989 and received the Order of British Columbia in 2004. He wrote between committees and teaching constitutional law. His published work includes A Long and Terrible Shadow: White Values, Domestic Rights in America, AND Fragile Freedoms: Human Rights and Disagreement in Canada.

In his memoirs of 2002 Justice Mans: A life in law, Mr. Berger wrote that the legal system is a tool to create a better Canada. I have never become tired. Tired, desperate, furious, frustrated, perhaps; but I have never lost my faith in the law. I was animated by a belief and now it is a deep belief that the law as applied in the courts can gradually lead us towards a just society.

Speaking in the Legislature on Thursday, Christ Prime Minister John Horgan noted that of all Mr. Bergers’s books, his bestseller was his report on the Mackenzie Valley pipeline investigation. I have a copy of it in my home library, with dog ears and always a reminder of the work that has been done by those who came before us to this place, he said. Tom Berger spent a lifetime moving us towards a just society. Canada has lost a giant.

