Send 201 tonnes of oxygen: Gehlot SOS to Center | Jaipur News





Jaipur: Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the Center to send 201 metric tons of medical oxygen to the state urgently to help it deal with the crisis stemming from the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya on Friday formed a three-member team under ACS Subodh Agarwal to explore the sources of importing oxygen concentrators and other vital medicines from other countries. The other team members are Pritam B Yashwant and Tina Dabi.

Gehlot said the state government needed 466 metric tons of medical oxygen for those being treated for Covid-19, but has only 265 metric tons in its stock.

Today, there is a shortage of about 201 metric tons of oxygen in Rajasthan. The number of infections in the state accounts for 5% of the total cases in the country, but the oxygen distribution is only 1.6%. The state will require 550 metric tons of oxygen within a week. Therefore, there is another request for the central government to allocate 201 metric tons of oxygen to the state today as an emergency, Gehlot wrote on Twitter.

He said the number of active coronavirus cases in the state is currently 1.70 lakh and 20,400 patients require oxygen support. According to estimates, about 12% of patients require oxygen. This means that about 20,400 patients in Rajasthan today need oxygen. Based on the calculation of active cases, today the state requires 466 metric tons of oxygen, but currently only 265 metric tons of oxygen is available.

The state government could not use 185 MT of oxygen distributed from Bhavnagar to Gujarat due to the lack of cryogenic tanks to transport the same to the state.

He said the central government had taken control of oxygen and medicines for better management, but if states want to help each other, they should be allowed under the Centre’s oversight, Gehlot said. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos