Is this time for a bolder promotion of American democracy?

For those excited by Joe Biden’s campaign promises to restore the promotion of democracy as a focal point of U.S. foreign policy, the months following last year ‘s presidential election were hair-raising. As Donald Trump refused to concede defeat and his supporters spread unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about election fraud, experts raised alarms that the crowded climate and Republican incompatibility were destroying America’s global reputation. followed by loss of credibility, they warned, would make it even more difficult for the US to hold other countries accountable for authoritarian behavior.

An uprising, an inauguration and 100 days later, the democracy promotion community has found encouragement in Biden’s early actions in office. “During a speech on his administration’s foreign policy agenda in early February, Biden praised democratic values.”the argumentative wire of our global foreign policy“This strong rhetoric has been accompanied by several actions that show his administration’s intention to spend considerable political capital on human rights and democracy. In the first face-to-face meeting between senior US and Chinese officials, for example, Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered sharp criticism of Beijing human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The United States also moved quickly to impose sanctions on Russian officials and entities following the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and onwards members of the Myanmar army after their coup in early February.

But experts say today’s challenges will require broader efforts and reforms. 2020 was the 15th consecutive year in which democracy fell worldwide, according to the Freedom House advocacy group, with nearly 75 percent of the world’s population living in a country that experienced democratic decline last year. The democracy-promoting community has shifted from seeing this 15-year recession less as a reversible trend, and more as a fundamental restructuring of global power, according to Ashley Quarcoo, a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict Program and Carnegie Endowment Governance for International Peace.

“The landscape is changing in quite dramatic ways,” Quarcoo told me in a recent interview. “It requires innovation in the way we think about the challenges we face today, and how we then seek to meet them.”

Promoting democracy has been one key feature of U.S. foreign policy since the 1980s, when the Reagan administration founded organizations like the National Endowment for Democracy as part of its Cold War strategy. As the Soviet Union collapsed, Washington incorporated mechanisms to promote democracy into its official institutions, most notably the US Agency for International Development. Many other pro-democracy NGOs also set up shops, encouraged by opportunities in the newly independent states. Since then, Republican and Democratic presidents have pushed to expand democracy through support for civil society around the world, election monitoring and assistance, and setting a diplomatic agenda – as well as, less successfully, military intervention.

Because of this history, many existing government programs have been built for a world characterized by “the opening of democratic opportunities and the spread of new democracies,” Quarcoo said. They provide technical support, training and financial resources to “help democracies that want to stand up and function”.

“The world we are in now is just another world,” she added. “We also need tools to counter the rise of authoritarianism. And of course, authoritarianism is advancing in new ways, with the use of surveillance technologies, for example. “

Quarcoo is part of a two-part Task Force on the US Strategy for Supporting Democracy and Against Authoritarianism, which was formed by Freedom House, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and the McCain Institute. In her last report, the task force called for a “substantial realignment of priorities, plans and budgets” in order to make democracy the ‘fourth’ of US foreign policy, along with diplomacy, development and defense. “

More specifically, he recommends the inclusion of democracy in the government’s National Security Strategy, in addition to establishing a new, multi-annual National Democracy Strategy and a National Democracy Council to oversee it. The specific proposals in the report, which are divided between seven strategies, aim to challenge the notion that promoting democracy is different from America’s national security or economic interests. It also demonstrates how emerging global challenges – such as corruption, cybersecurity and disinformation – can also fall under the umbrella of promoting democracy. And he urges Biden to gather like-minded nations on the issue, including implementing an “acceptance award” for his tough Democracy Summit, urging participants to make serious commitments to invest in democracy.

This is certainly not the first time that democracy experts have made such recommendations. Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, now a professor at Stanford University, boldly described similar suggestions in his 2010 book, Advancing Democracy Abroad: Why and How We Can, published in 2010. As he recalled in a latest essay on American Purpose, he was told at the time that his ideas were “too ambitious; the timing was not right.” Now, he wrote, “conditions are ripe” for change.

Still, the challenges are significant. The US continues to be divided by ideological and partisan divisions that will make some reforms more difficult to secure. McFaul notes, for example, that bills to expand voting rights or remove money from politics – which would improve democracy at home and thus strengthen U.S. credibility abroad – are likely to die in Congress. At the same time, the American people seem to be losing interest in promoting democracy; in one Pew’s latest poll that asked American adults about their foreign policy priorities, only 20 percent said “promoting democracy abroad” should be a foreign policy priority, ranking it last dead among the 20 options.

Moreover, in an increasingly polar world, America’s ability to strengthen human rights and democracy is more limited. like Jeff M. Smith pointed out in a recent article, China ‘s growth frontier[s] The field of America by providing autocratic governments or backward democracies with a sustainable alternative ”for support and partnership.

Despite these winds, Annie Boyajian, Freedom House’s advocacy director, believes the US could be at a “bad spot” where bold steps and big changes are possible. Against intuitively, she pinned some of her hopes back on the same internal challenges that undermined U.S. authority to promote democracy – including the January 6 uprising.

“How awful it was, it actually helped generate new interest in these issues from policymakers here in the US,” Boyajian told me. “The old refrain that democracy is fragile has crystallized; we have to protect it every hour of every day, work for it, constantly improve it. “Now, she said, experts and officials in the US have a better idea of ​​what other countries are facing as well.” “Why it matters and why democracies need to work together.”