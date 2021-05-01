Connect with us

OTC LTC commission says nursing homes were neglected, sector needs reform

TORONTO Ontarios has neglected the long-term care sector needs comprehensive reforms to protect its vulnerable residents, an independent commission has found, pointing the finger at a harsh report to past and current governments on thousands of COVID- deaths. 19 in the provinces of nursing homes.

Despite numerous past reviews, commissions and investigations recommending improvements, the sector was completely unprepared for the pandemic, the COVID-19 Long-Term Care Commission said in a 322-page report submitted to the provincial government on Friday evening.

Many of the challenges they had faced in the long-term care sector for decades with chronic underfunding, severe staff shortages, outdated infrastructure and poor oversight contributed to deadly consequences for Ontario’s most vulnerable citizens during the pandemic, commissioners write.

The province failed to learn from the SARS epidemic in 2003 and should heed expert advice this time, they said.

Now is the time to review the birth model for long-term care and adopt a better way to provide care for the elderly Ontarios, the report said.

Nearly 4,000 long-term care residents and 11 staff have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit.

Poor facility design and overcrowding of residents increased illness and death in nursing homes, the commission found.

A severe shortage of staff and a poorly trained workforce in infection control measures exacerbated the situation, she said.

New equipment needs to be built to address the aging provinces needs of the population, the commission said, adding that the government should also review how those nursing homes are managed, with a focus on quality care.

He suggested a new model for building homes for future long-term care, similar to what exists for privately funded light rail hospitals, courts and light rail transit systems.

All involve building infrastructure that is paid for in advance by private investors who receive a return on their capital profitably over time. However, others actually operate the infrastructure of courts, hospitals, etc. once built, the report said.

Then, the commission suggests, a mission-led organization whether public, non-profit or for-profit will take care of the residents.

The commission took a separate issue with long-term care homes owned by investors.

Care should be the sole focus of the entities responsible for long-term care homes, he said.

He also suggested that the provincial government and Drs. David Williams, chief health officer in particular, was particularly slow to act on the information leaked about COVID-19.

The province was reluctant to acknowledge that community outbreaks were occurring, that asymptomatic patients could spread the virus, and that masks would be helpful when it comes to prevention.

The delay is deadly, write the commissioners.

Ontario launched the commission on May 19, 2020, in an effort to determine what went wrong in long-term care homes during the first wave of pandemics.

At the time, long-term care residents accounted for nearly 1,400 of the province’s 1,904 COVID-19 deaths. Five staff members had also died from COVID-19 at the time.

But even after the commission left and after issuing two temporary sets of recommendations the virus continued to tear through the facilities.

The commission, led by Frank Marrocco, associate president of justice of the Superior Court, heard from long-term care residents, staff and management.

She questioned government officials from Williams to Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Military leaders who organized a placement in long-term care homes also testified, detailing the circumstances surrounding the mission that led to a damn report on conditions inside the premises.

In all, the report said, the commission heard from more than 700 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 30, 2021.

