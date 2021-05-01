Covid-19 takes another 131 lives





ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 131 more lives as the number of active cases reached 91,547 as 5,112 new cases were reported and 3,272 people recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update released by the National Center for Command and Operation (NCOC), of the 131 dead, 113 were being treated in hospitals. Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum number of fans was occupied in Lahore (72%), Multan (74%), Gujranwala (59%) and Mardan (64%). The maximum number of oxygen beds (alternative oxygen delivery devices, except ventilator administered according to the medical requirements of COVID patients) were occupied in Gujranwala (74%), Multan (77%), Peshawar (70%) and Nowshera (67 %).

About 641 fans were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no person affected by COVID-19 was in the fan in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. About 49,099 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, including 14,633 in Sindh, 18,962 in Punjab, 8,230 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,168 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 894 in Balochistan, 453 in GB and 759 in AJK.

About 711,465 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant number with over 90 per cent cure rate. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 820,823 cases have been detected, including patients killed, recovered and treated with COVID-19 so far – 17,057 in AJK, 22,278 in Balochistan, 5,305 in GB, 75,067 in ICT, 117,557 in KP, 301,114 in Punjab and 282,445 in Sindh. About 17,811 deaths have occurred in the country since the climbing explosion.

About 4,633 people have died in Sindh (4 in the last 24 hours), 8,410 in Punjab (83 in the last 24 hours), 3,274 in KP (36 in the last 24 hours), 679 in ICT (2 in the last 24 hours) ), 234 in Balochistan (1 in the last 24 hours), 106 in GB and 475 in AJK (5 in the last 24 hours).

A total of 11,788,126 crown tests have been performed so far in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday that due to proactive decisions taken by the NCOC to increase oxygen production capacity and the import of more oxygen cylinders, the situation in hospitals was under control. despite a rapid increase in COVID -19 cases.

The total number of patients with critical care COVID with oxygen reached 5,360 yesterday. That’s 57% more than the peak last June, he said in a series of tweets. Alhamdulillah has so far managed to cope with this huge increase due to proactively building the capacity of the entire system from producing oxygen to the beds, he added.

The minister, who is also the head of the NCOC, said the total operating capacity of oxygen production in Pakistan last year was 487 tonnes per day which has increased to 798 tonnes while oxygen production has increased from 465 tonnes per day in June passed to 725 tons currently.

We also imported 19,200 oxygen cylinders last year to ensure delivery.

He said the federal government added 2,811 oxygen beds across Pakistan last year while the provinces had also added more.

The minister said despite having more than 2,000 additional COVID-19 patients in oxygen compared to the peak of last June, the tight oxygen supply situation seen last year was not created now.

Continuing to build capacity, Asad Umar said, the NCOC decided to import 6,000 tonnes of oxygen, 5,000 cylinders and 20 cryogenic tanks. “It is this proactive decision-making that with the blessings of Allah has helped us avoid the kind of scenes that are witnessed in some other countries.”

He noted that the foundation of this active decision-making had been a data-driven analytical approach, a nationally coordinated effort with a nation-wide approach, and the tireless work of dedicated teams that continue to lead efforts through this difficult challenge.

However, the challenge is not over and is actually continuing to grow. The need for precautions and follow-up of SOPs (standard operating procedures) is vital at this point in time. The coming weeks are critical. “No system can withstand it if we allow the disease to spread rapidly,” he added.

Also Friday, President Dr. Arif Alvi, while describing the prevailing situation as COVID-19 as worrying, called on his compatriots to strictly adhere to the precautions to contain the further spread of the virus.

The president, in a video message, said the COVID-19 situation was becoming worrying in the region. He said the number of coronavirus patients had reached about 5,000 in the country and the daily death rate was also increasing.

Any larger increase in COVID patients would be beyond the treatment capacity of hospitals, he added. The President said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) had taught discipline, so it was obligatory for everyone to follow his instructions and Muslims had to follow the PSVs to win the pandemic.

He also called for wearing face masks and observing other precautions during the holy month of Ramadan, Taraveeh prayer, observance of the Yaum-e-Ali and Eid congregations.

He said that according to the instructions from the Ulema, the elderly should not offer Taraveeh in the mosque. You should wear a mask if it is inevitable to go to market. Frequent hand washing for 20 seconds and three meters distance during prayers are also essential to prevent infection, he said.

The president said it was imperative that people monitor the SOPs as the public and private sectors face resource constraints. Therefore, the spread of the coronavirus can be contained only through precautions and responsible behavior of citizens, he said.