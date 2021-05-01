‘Reducing tranquility, accommodation policy in China’ – Manila Bulletin





Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Sunday, April 25, renewed his call for the government to cancel its mitigation and accommodation policy in China, which, he said, is no longer listening to the Philippine government’s pleas to obey international law on the issue of the Western Philippine Sea. Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon at a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on March 5, 2020. (Philippine Senate / Joseph Vidal) Drilon noted that China remains unhindered by the appearance of places of diplomatic protest, and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzanas urges them to leave the sovereign territories of the countries. He cited the ongoing incursion of about 160 Chinese ships into the Western Philippine Sea and the growing cases of COVID-19 in the country, which he said could have been prevented if the government had immediately stopped passengers from Wuhan, China, where the virus started. . What we see now are the fruits of a policy of mitigation and accommodation towards China, Drilon said. The minority leader urged the government to get the support of ASEAN, especially countries that have similar claims in the Western Philippine Sea to strengthen the country’s position on the issue. Bilateral talks with China on the maritime dispute do not work in the country’s favor, he said. In addition to the protests, which I support, we must, as a target, have other countries face China, including our allies the United States, Japan and Australia. “ We must unite against the illegal Chinese occupation of the Western Philippine Sea, Drilon stressed. He said it was President Duterte who should initiate the move to present a united front with other contenders in the disputed maritime zone, including Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam to make China realize that what it is doing is against international law. Drilon added that the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in favor of the Philippines is the basis of the government in rightly and forcefully asserting the claims of the countries in the WPS. He also said that any alleged verbal fisheries deal, which some sectors claim is the possible reason why Chinese vessels refuse to leave the countries’ exclusive economic zone (EEC), is invalid if it really exists. If such an agreement exists, the senator said the Filipino people and the Senate should be informed of the parameters of the agreement. To me, any verbal agreement is invalid. “Any agreement between the two nations, whether in the form of an executive agreement or a treaty, must be in writing, otherwise it cannot be implemented,” Drilon said. We are bound by Article XII, sec. 2 paragraph 2 of the Constitution which states that the State will protect the maritime property of the country in its archipelago waters, territorial sea and exclusive economic zone and will reserve its use and enjoyment exclusively for Filipino citizens, the former Secretary of Justice explained. The Senate, as the Presidents’ partner in foreign policy making, needs to know what the agreement is, to determine whether or not it is in line with the Constitution, or whether it can be ratified, he stressed.



