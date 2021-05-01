Bruce McArthur’s new crime document reveals 7 shocking facts

A new true crime documentary that promises to shed light on one of Toronto’s most notorious serial killers is finally making its debut in Canada.

Capturing a Serial Assassin: Bruce McArthur aired at 9:00 p.m. EST on Friday, April 30 on Super Channel Fuse, and digs into the investigation that eventually led to his arrest. In 2019, McArthur pleaded guilty to killing eight men who frequented Toronto’s gay village in church and the Wellesley neighborhood.

Ahead of the premiere, we have summarized some of the most shocking details revealed regarding the investigation in the new crime document.

Editor’s Choice: A New Real Crime Document About Toronto Serial Killer Bruce McArthur is airing this month

1. The investigation began as a possible case of cannibalism



In 2012, Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) contacted the Toronto Police Services [TPS] to warn them of a potential cannibal operating outside the GTA. According to Interpol, an internet user was frequenting cannibal-fetish websites and had confessed to killing and eating men in the Toronto area.

“When you are first told, it ‘s unbelievable, it’ s like, ‘A cannibal, really? “” Det. Sergeant Hank Idsinga said in the documentary. “Then, hold on, in fact, we have a missing man from Toronto who fits the profile this person is talking about,” he added.

Shocking advice prompted TPS to launch an investigation into the three missing men from Toronto and call it Project Houston.

2. McArthur was interviewed by police years before his arrest

TPS questioned McArthur about the missing men in November 2013 as part of Project Houston. However, police did not actually suspect him at the time. He was interviewed again three years later in 2016 after a man accused McArthur of drowning him in the back of his van. But surprisingly, no charges were filed.

3. He worked as a Santa Mall in Scarborough

According to the documentary, Bruce McArthur actually did a “double life”. This was best illustrated by McArthur’s seasonal work as a mall at Agincourt Mall in Scarborough.



Capturing a Serial Killer Bruce McArthur April 2021



to YouTube



4. He dismissed the Toronto police he was using

McArthur drove a 2004 Red Dodge Caravan during which time he carried out various attacks and assassinations. TPS began tying the van as part of their investigation at a later stage before McArthur sold it to a car wreck shop in Courtice, Ontario for a low $ 125. Fortunately, the police were able to retrieve the vehicle and the evidence inside it.

5. McArthur almost discovered the police checking his home

According to Toronto Star crime reporter Wendy Gillis IN Capturing a Serial Assassin, police won their first order to search McArthur’s apartment in December 2017. They chose an afternoon that they assumed McArthur would work on the eastern edge of town, landscaping. But as officers began scanning McArthur’s computer for evidence, surveillance warned them that he was indeed on his way home. TPS was forced to make a quick escape before being found by McArthur.

6. He buried human remains in planters and kept them surprisingly close

Becomeshte made it known that McArthur used his landscaping work as a means of disposing of body parts, burying them in planters throughout the city. But perhaps less well known is that McArthur arranged flower vases filled with debris around a table he ate many times with his landscaping team at 53 Mallory Cres. in Toronto.

“He ate at my table enjoying the fact that his works were around him. I do not even know how to form a reaction to this. It is not human to me,” said Karen Fraser, a former friend and client of McArthur.

7. The arrest was a very strange scene

When Toronto police finally moved in to arrest McArthur, officers were forced to break into the only elevator working on his Toronto apartment building and waited as he led them, slowly, to the 19th floor.

“We packed up there like sardines and headed very slowly to the 19th floor, stopping on every third floor,” Detective David Dickinson said in the documentary.

At the time, police were aware of a potential victim at McArthur’s apartment and so time was essential. When officers arrived at McArthur’s apartment, they found a man tied up and tied up in McArthur’s bed. McArthur was quickly arrested and the man, who may have been the ninth victim, was released from his restraints.

Capturing a Serial Assassin: Bruce McArthur premieres April 30 at 9pm EST and can be viewed on Super Channel Fuse or Super Channel Demand.