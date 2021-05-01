We all play a role this month in preventing domestic and family violence





Queenslanders is remembering that we all have a role to play in preventing domestic and family violence in our community as Domestic and Domestic Violence Prevention Month begins today (May 1st). Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Domestic Violence Shannon Fentiman said that to achieve a lasting and lasting positive cultural change, all sections of the community must be involved and committed to ending domestic and domestic violence. “This month of Domestic and Domestic Violence Prevention is a reminder to all Queenslanders to play your part in preventing domestic and domestic violence,” Minister Fentiman said. “And now more than ever it is so important that we continue to raise awareness and let victims know they are not alone and that we support and help. “Together we can send a clear message that domestic and family violence will not be tolerated, in our homes, workplaces or communities. “Sadly, during COVID-19 we saw an increase in domestic and domestic violence cases with almost one in 10 Australian women in a relationship experiencing and a third of those saying it starting or getting worse. “And with the recent tragedies on the Gold Coast, we were reminded once again how violence against women not only affects the victim’s family and friends, but affects the entire community.” The Minister said that Domestic and Domestic Violence Prevention Month will aim to promote partnerships and collaborations throughout the community to prevent and respond to domestic and domestic violence. “To raise awareness, several events will take place across the state, including candlelight vigils held throughout the month to commemorate victims of domestic and family violence,” she said. “While the Cabinet is in Longreach, we will also be holding a roundtable discussion which will bring together key stakeholders from the sector, service providers and community representatives to discuss how we can all work. together to prevent violence. “The conclusion of the one-month activities will be LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Day on May 28 which aims to help end violence and abuse within the LGBTQ + communities.” The minister said now more than ever Queenslanders should stand up and say no now, nor ever. “Recent events remind us that domestic and family violence is a shameful sign for our society, not just here in Queensland, but across the nation,” she said. “That’s why as a government we take our commitment to address it very seriously. “The Task Force for Women’s Security and Justice is inviting public appearances from survivors, their families, support workers and the wider community. “This is just one of the ways Taskforce will hear from experienced Queensland women and girls living to assist Taskforce with its work in protecting victims and holding those responsible to the perpetrators.” Public Publication. This material comes from the original organization and can be of a point-in-time nature, edited for clarity, style and length. Look full here

