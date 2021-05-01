International
Imran calls for expanded ties with Hungary – Gazeta
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for stronger ties with Hungary as Budapest announced a $ 84m credit line for Hungarian companies interested in doing business with Pakistan.
Mr Khan, while speaking to Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Pter Szijjrt, who is visiting Pakistan along with a delegation of 17 businessmen, said he needed to develop strong bilateral economic ties.
He said the two countries could co-operate in trade, energy, water resources management, food and agriculture, science and technology, and higher education.
Budapest announced an exclusive $ 84m credit line for Hungarian companies to do business with Pakistan, the Foreign Office said.
It would include a $ 50 million loan facility for fishing and food processing projects. Mr Khan encouraged the Hungarian business community to take advantage of the business climate in Pakistan and invest here.
200 scholarships will be awarded each year for Pakistani students to study in Hungary
Foreign Minister Szijjrt said the business delegation that accompanied him to explore business opportunities in Pakistan manifested Hungary in growing economic ties with Pakistan.
Pakistani and Hungarian companies, earlier in the day, signed business deals in the fields of dairy, pharmaceuticals and cyber security. The signing of the agreements was witnessed by the two foreign ministers.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Hungarian counterpart held talks at the Foreign Office in which they reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.
They explored ways to deepen collaboration in various fields. The two ministers, FO said, agreed to work together to establish a strong bilateral economic partnership.
Speaking at the Pakistan-Hungary Economic Diplomacy event, the two foreign ministers encouraged the business community of the two countries to boost mutual co-operation.
Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized Pakistan’s economic security paradigm and underlined the shifted focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics.
A Memorandum of Cooperation within the Stipendium Hungaricum 2020-22 Program Framework was signed between the two parties, under which the Hungarian Government will provide 200 scholarships per year for Pakistani students to study in Hungary.
The two countries also agreed to work towards establishing a direct airline.
The two countries reiterated their continued commitment to boosting economic co-operation, bilateral trade and investment.
The understanding was reached during a meeting between the Hungarian team, led by Mr. Szijjarto, and Trade and Investment Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood. Issues related to trade and bilateral investment were discussed. The Hungarian side estimated the Adviser of the Related Aid Loan with $ 50 million for cooperation in the agricultural sector, especially in agro and food processing.
This can prove to be a fruitful opportunity, which can be beneficial for both countries. The Hungarian side showed interest in bilateral cooperation in railways, cyber security, agro and food processing, dairy, livestock and fisheries sectors.
Mr Szijjarto conveyed that Exim Bank of Hungary has a preferential credit line of $ 84 million to promote business-to-business cooperation between Pakistani and Hungarian companies. He further outlined the plan to launch a direct flight from Hungarian airlines between Pakistan and Hungary.
Mr Peter indicated the need to conclude an agreement on mutual protection of bilateral investments and expressed hope that this would encourage many Hungarian companies to invest in Pakistan. Mr Razak praised Hungarian investment in the oil and gas sector and pointed to opportunities for agro-food processing, water conservation, information technology, engineering and the manufacturing sector for investment.
He praised the visiting delegation of various initiatives that Pakistan has taken to enhance regional connectivity. Being a member of the Pakistan TIR Convention is also improving rail and road infrastructure connectivity to increase regional connectivity especially with China, Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics.
The adviser said to increase regional connectivity and access to the Central Asian Republics, Pakistan has filed a joint appeal with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan at the World Bank and other IFNs for the development of the Trans-Afghan Railway.
He also stressed the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a major infrastructure project aimed at promoting regional connectivity through Gwadar Port.
Mubarak Zeb Khan also contributed to this report
Published in Agim, 1 May 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]