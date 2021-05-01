Imran calls for expanded ties with Hungary – Gazeta

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for stronger ties with Hungary as Budapest announced a $ 84m credit line for Hungarian companies interested in doing business with Pakistan.

Mr Khan, while speaking to Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Pter Szijjrt, who is visiting Pakistan along with a delegation of 17 businessmen, said he needed to develop strong bilateral economic ties.

He said the two countries could co-operate in trade, energy, water resources management, food and agriculture, science and technology, and higher education.

Budapest announced an exclusive $ 84m credit line for Hungarian companies to do business with Pakistan, the Foreign Office said.

It would include a $ 50 million loan facility for fishing and food processing projects. Mr Khan encouraged the Hungarian business community to take advantage of the business climate in Pakistan and invest here.

200 scholarships will be awarded each year for Pakistani students to study in Hungary

Foreign Minister Szijjrt said the business delegation that accompanied him to explore business opportunities in Pakistan manifested Hungary in growing economic ties with Pakistan.

Pakistani and Hungarian companies, earlier in the day, signed business deals in the fields of dairy, pharmaceuticals and cyber security. The signing of the agreements was witnessed by the two foreign ministers.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Hungarian counterpart held talks at the Foreign Office in which they reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

They explored ways to deepen collaboration in various fields. The two ministers, FO said, agreed to work together to establish a strong bilateral economic partnership.

Speaking at the Pakistan-Hungary Economic Diplomacy event, the two foreign ministers encouraged the business community of the two countries to boost mutual co-operation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized Pakistan’s economic security paradigm and underlined the shifted focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics.

A Memorandum of Cooperation within the Stipendium Hungaricum 2020-22 Program Framework was signed between the two parties, under which the Hungarian Government will provide 200 scholarships per year for Pakistani students to study in Hungary.

The two countries also agreed to work towards establishing a direct airline.

The two countries reiterated their continued commitment to boosting economic co-operation, bilateral trade and investment.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between the Hungarian team, led by Mr. Szijjarto, and Trade and Investment Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood. Issues related to trade and bilateral investment were discussed. The Hungarian side estimated the Adviser of the Related Aid Loan with $ 50 million for cooperation in the agricultural sector, especially in agro and food processing.

This can prove to be a fruitful opportunity, which can be beneficial for both countries. The Hungarian side showed interest in bilateral cooperation in railways, cyber security, agro and food processing, dairy, livestock and fisheries sectors.

Mr Szijjarto conveyed that Exim Bank of Hungary has a preferential credit line of $ 84 million to promote business-to-business cooperation between Pakistani and Hungarian companies. He further outlined the plan to launch a direct flight from Hungarian airlines between Pakistan and Hungary.

Mr Peter indicated the need to conclude an agreement on mutual protection of bilateral investments and expressed hope that this would encourage many Hungarian companies to invest in Pakistan. Mr Razak praised Hungarian investment in the oil and gas sector and pointed to opportunities for agro-food processing, water conservation, information technology, engineering and the manufacturing sector for investment.

He praised the visiting delegation of various initiatives that Pakistan has taken to enhance regional connectivity. Being a member of the Pakistan TIR Convention is also improving rail and road infrastructure connectivity to increase regional connectivity especially with China, Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics.

The adviser said to increase regional connectivity and access to the Central Asian Republics, Pakistan has filed a joint appeal with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan at the World Bank and other IFNs for the development of the Trans-Afghan Railway.

He also stressed the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a major infrastructure project aimed at promoting regional connectivity through Gwadar Port.

Mubarak Zeb Khan also contributed to this report

Published in Agim, 1 May 2021