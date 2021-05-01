EU Parliament moves to review trade ties with Pakistan – Newspaper

The non-binding resolution links GSP + status to religious freedom, anti-France sentiment

Pakistan dismisses criticism of judicial system as unfortunate, fosters dialogue on issues

LONDON: The European Parliament this week approved one resolution calling for a review of trade relations with Pakistan and the completion of its eligibility for General Preference Scheme (GSP) status.

The resolution linked the review to Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, in particular the case of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel, who have been on death row since 2014 for sending blasphemous messages an accusation they deny.

It went overwhelmingly 662 to 3 to 26 without voting.

The text called on the European Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) to immediately review Pakistan’s acceptance of GSP + status in light of current events.

He also said there are enough reasons to start a procedure for the temporary withdrawal of this status and the benefits that come with it.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari reacted to the development. We have issues to resolve, but there has now been more movement in our HR Int Convention commitments than in previous governments. The way forward is dialogue and negotiations, which we have been doing, not extreme public positioning, she wrote on Twitter.

EU GSP allows products to enter the EU market from significantly developing countries without import duties. The scheme reduces tariffs to zero percent for vulnerable low- and middle-income countries that implement 27 international conventions related to human rights, labor rights, environmental protection and good governance.

Pakistan was granted GSP + in 2014 and the EU is one of its largest trading partners.

The resolution noted that blasphemy cases incite harassment, violence and murder against those charged. He also cited the alarming rise in blasphemy allegations in Pakistan in recent years.

The court proceedings in blasphemy cases in Pakistan are very wrong, the resolution said, adding that there are low standards of evidence.

He noted that Pakistan continued to deteriorate in 2020 as the government systematically enforced blasphemy laws and failed to protect religious minorities from abuse.

The text of the resolution said repeated and deceptive attacks against French authorities by radical groups and statements made by the government on the issue have escalated.

The resolution also noted that a member of the ruling party submitted a resolution to the National Assembly calling for a debate on the expulsion of the French ambassador and said violent demonstrations and attacks against France. [are] unacceptable.

[The European Parliament is] deeply concerned by the anti-French sentiment in Pakistan, which has forced French citizens and companies to temporarily leave the country, she said.

Although the resolution itself is not formally binding, the Council of Ministers may adopt it and commit to future policies or actions.

European Parliament (EP) Member Charlie Weimers of Sweden co-authored the resolution. He wrote on Twitter: Should Europe reward the justice of the Pakistani mafia that targets Christians and its Prime Minister by relativizing the Holocaust? My answer is no.

Read: Imran demands the same standards for the Holocaust, blasphemy

In 2018, a member of the European Parliament called on the EU to withdraw Pakistan’s GSP status due to the death penalty. This position is in contrast to European trade policy, especially evident in the GSP + trade benefits program, said Barbara Matera.

According to the European Commission, the EU is Pakistan’s most important trading partner. As a result of GSP +, more than 78% of Pakistan’s exports enter the EU at preferential rates. About 80% of textiles and clothing items imported into the EU from Pakistan enter the EU at a preferential rate. About a quarter of those imports are sheets, tableware and toiletries and kitchenware, said a country profile in Pakistan.

Baqir Sajjad Syed in Islamabad adds: Pakistan’s Foreign Office expressed disappointment with European Parliament resolution.

While reacting to the development, the FO regretted that the lecture in the European Parliament was misinformed about the context of blasphemy laws and religious sensitivities associated in Pakistan.

The FO statement also dismissed criticism of Pakistan’s judicial system and domestic laws as unjustifiable and unfortunate.

He noted that Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and an independent judiciary, which remains fully committed to promoting and protecting human rights for all its citizens without discrimination.

We are proud of our minorities who enjoy equal rights and full protection of fundamental freedoms as enshrined in the Constitution. Judicial and administrative mechanisms and remedies are in place to protect against any human rights violations, the statement said.

He recalled measures taken by the government to promote freedom of religion or belief, tolerance and interfaith harmony.

The FO urged the international community to show a determination to combat xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence based on religion or belief and to work together to strengthen peaceful coexistence.

Published in Agim, 1 May 2021