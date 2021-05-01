International
How to Read an RT-PCR Report
As COVID-19 cases in the country and in
Dr Sohini Arora (pictured), Associate Director of Laboratory Medicine,
Ingredients of a
The most basic information in an RT-PCR report is by the demographic nature of the patient’s name, age, gender, and ID. Next is the date when the swab was assessed and the day it was reported. Basic information also includes the type of test done orally or nasally.
The next and most important aspect of the report is the discovery. This tells you whether or not the COVID-19 virus has been detected in your body, whether you have tested negative or positive. Next to this is usually the CT values or cyclic voltage. THESE
The tests performed are of a qualitative nature, said Dr. Arora. This means it only tells you if the virus is present or absent, and not if it is alive or dead. It does not even tell you how much virus is there. If you take a deep swab, chances are you get more virus in the swab; a surface swab will contain less virus compared. This is where the type of sampling becomes important, said Dr Arora. In addition, how the swab sample is stored until it reaches the laboratory is also a determining factor. However, none of these have any impact on treatment. A positive report means you must quarantine for the 14 days advised.
Do not compare reports
Dr Arora said it is imperative that individuals understand that because of the many variables involved, reports from different laboratories will not show the same results unless the same swab sample has been delivered to all of them. Each set of laboratory tests is different, the methodology and instrument used may be different. Each bag has its own level of detection, sensitivity and sensitivity. Tampons collected on different days may also show different results, Dr Arora added.
Reports from one in terms of available information and CT values may also vary. For example, some laboratories also provide information about the gene being tested, although this is not mandatory in accordance with ICMR guidelines. A patient cannot and should not interpret these reports himself. Especially for those who are at the highest end of the spectrum, somewhere between the CT value of 30-35, there may be different results on different days. One day may be negative, but positive the next day. So, let the lab technician decide the discovery and based on your report, consult your doctor, she said.
When should you be tested?
It is still unclear how the virus is spreading or in simpler terms is spreading in the body. It is well known that maximum virus shedding occurs only at the onset of symptoms or perhaps a few days before symptoms occur and this shedding continues for 14 days. This is why the quarantine period is set at 14 days, from the date of the result.
If you know someone who has tested positive and you have met the individual or have been in close contact with him in the five-day period since such time as their symptoms began to appear, you should be tested, advised Dr Arora.
K HOT TIP
If you have tested negative for COVID-19 but have mild symptoms (fever or cold, but only for one day), quarantine and monitor yourself for the next two days. Remember to drink plenty of fluids during this time.
FYI
While ICMR has not made it mandatory for the gene name to appear in reports, some labs offer it. There are generally two genes being tested, and among them they cover more or less all versions of the COVID-19 mutant.
What decides how serious your situation is?
1. Oxygen saturation level
92-95 Do the test again after a while or get an average of three. If the situation persists, consult your doctor.
2. Breathing levels / frequency This reflects the number of breaths you take per minute.
