



Magazine Changes in ethnic politics go beyond Xinjiang. This is the fundamental rethinking of how the CCP manages ethnocultural diversity and its colonial possessions.

A man holding a tent walks near a new village house decorated with a patriotic painting which was built by the Chinese government for members of ethnic minorities in Ganluo County, Sichuan Province of southwest China on September 10, 2020. Credit: AP Photo / Andy Wong

proclamation In January, the U.S. State Department stated that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was committing ongoing genocide against Uighurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, something later echoed by the administration. e re e Biden. Subsequently, the Canadian, Dutch, and British parliaments passed non-binding resolutions defining China’s actions as genocide, calling on other governments to follow suit. In March, the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy released a lengthy report detailing how the actions of Chinese governments in Xinjiang violate all five listed acts of genocide in the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. including the dead mass. There is little doubt that Chinas’s harmful oppression of Uighurs and other indigenous people is a crime against humanity and human dignity. However, these allegations of genocide err in diagnosing the problem and further distracting us from understanding and ultimately holding the Chinese government accountable for the wider pattern of abuse occurring within the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Aspects of China’s new policy direction are certainly destructive, yet their colonial goal ultimately seeks to transform the non-extinction of the physical and social landscape of Xinjiang and other peripheral regions under government control. They work to actively change the thoughts and behaviors of what the Chinese authorities perceive to be a backward, deviant and naturally dangerous sub-sector of its population by raising their bio-quality (suzhi, ) and overseeing their rebirth as loyal, patriotic, and civilized Chinese citizens. Debating the legal semantics of what is happening in Xinjiang is important. But we can not let it distract us from the way Xi Jinping and the CCP are accusing the transformational determination behind significant policy innovations in all their colonial possessions from Kashgar to Hong Kong and Lhasa to Hohhot. Taming of Xinjiang In the days of the Qing dynasty’s death, the Chinese state attempted to colonize Xinjiang and other parts of its imperial border through relocation to Han. This program of colonial colonization continued after the establishment of the Republic of China and intensified as state power increased in the post-Mao era, eventually withdrawing more than 10 million Han colonists in Xinjiang and causing cycles of indigenous resistance. February Diplomas Weekly Bulletin N Learn about the story of the week and the development of stories to see across Asia-Pacific. Get the Newsletter Colonialism of settlers endorses what Patrick Wolfe calls the logic of elimination: not only the disintegration of local societies but also their expropriation through biocultural assimilation regimes. In short, colonialism of colonists includes whitewashing and replacement, and does not necessarily conform to commonly accepted definitions of genocide. proclamation As Xi came to power in late 2012, violent resistance escalated once again in Xinjiang, with a wave of deadly attacks across China. In response, he announced a peoples’ war on terror and called on the Xinjiang authorities to show absolutely no mercy.

