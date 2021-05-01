Biden hit by GOP, Amnesty International for immigration





GOP’s John Cornyn says ‘it is impossible to find common ground’

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The Biden administration said it has successfully reduced the number of children in CBP custody by 80% since last month. But despite progress in some areas, Amnesty International USA said it was concerned about some of Biden’s immigration policies. CEO Paul O’Brien said the president is not doing enough to restore the Trump administration’s policies, as many refugees as the country allows. “There have been some positive signs in some areas, but we are also very concerned on a number of fronts,” O’Brien said. “All those numbers are lower than the United States expected.” Amnesty International is also unhappy about the continued use of detention centers for lucrative immigration and a Trump-era rule to deny asylum because of the pandemic. “The Biden administration is still using it. “So they do not get a thumbs up from us.” The organization launched a petition on Biden’s 100th day in office that Americans can sign to show the administration they want the country to be more hospitable. Biden also faces pressure to deal with millions of undocumented immigrants already in the US Biden is urging Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform. “Let us end our exhaustive war on immigration,” Biden said during his speech to the nation Wednesday night. “If you believe we need to secure the border, cross it because he has a lot of money for high-tech border security.” Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn said an immigration deal would be difficult because of the border situation. “Until this crisis is addressed, it is not easy for us, in fact I think it is impossible for us to find common ground,” Cornyn said.

