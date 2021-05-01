Thousands of monuments scattered throughout northwestern Saudi Arabia may represent the earliest widely known sites in the world, preceding Stonehenge by millennia.

First discovered in the 1970s, more than 7,000-year-old rectangular structures known as mustache, have long been neglected. Now, research published in the journal Antiquity offers new insights into the monuments, suggesting that they may have been used by a widespread Neolithic cattle cult.

“We think humans created these structures for ritual purposes in the Neolithic, which included offering wild and domestic animal sacrifices to an unknown god / deity,” the lead author Hugh Thomas, says an archaeologist at the University of Western Australia Gazeta Artis Garry Shaw. “Because of the monumental size of some of these buildings, this would require considerable effort, so it is very likely that larger communities or groups of people would have come together to build them. This suggests an important social organization and a common goal or belief. “

Thomas and his colleagues focused on a type of mustatil known as the “gate”. (These open-air structures get their name from their appearance, which resembles a fence gate when viewed from above, according to the study.) When researchers searched for monuments using satellite imagery and helicopters, they found more than 1,000 scattered over 77,000 square miles – twice as many as previously thought existed in the area, according to New Scientistis Ibrahim Sawal. The team then conducted more field research.

Made of sandstone blocks, the whiskers range in length from about 65 to 2,000 feet. Most have a long courtyard with a “head” at one end, sometimes with separate rooms and one or more entrances to the other. like Gazeta Art notes, many of these rooms contain standing stones.

Some whiskers have a dividing wall that runs to their side. On a number of occasions, ancient people used stones to block gates between the courtyard and the head, perhaps indicating that places were no longer active.

“These thousands of mustaches really show the creation of a monumental landscape,” he says Huw Groucutt, an archaeologist at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History who was not included in the study, for Tom Metcalfe of NBC News. “They show that this part of the world is far from the eternal empty desert that people often imagine, but rather somewhere that extraordinary human cultural developments have taken place.”

Some observers have previously argued that mustaches functioned as pens or animal traps, reports Ruth Schuster for Haaretz. But the new study shows that the walls, which stood about four meters long, were not high enough to contain many animals.

Instead, evidence suggests that the structures hosted a ritual activity. In the central room of a monument, researchers found many bones of cows, as well as bones of sheep, goats and gazelles. Given the lack of evidence that people lived in that place, or dumped meal scraps there, the authors think the bones were probably part of the ritual offerings. Radiocarbon analysts dated the bones between 5300 and 5000 BC, making them about 2,000 years older than Stonehenge or the early Egyptian pyramids.

“You do not get a full understanding of the scale of the structures until you are there,” Thomas tells New Scientist.

Researchers note that cattle played a major role in the lives of the region’s pastoral inhabitants, which was much more fertile 7,000 years ago than today. Previous studies have documented rock art with livestock scenes in the area. Researchers have also identified cattle cults in the South Arabian Peninsula, though the paper notes that mustaches in northwestern Saudi Arabia precede these groups by 900 years.

Mustaches would have been prominent features in the Neolithic landscape. Their builders often built them on hills with heads at the highest point. Many were located near platform structures, shaped like the letter “I”, which may have played a role in their ritual use, reports Haaretz.

“What excites me most about these structures is their size and widespread distribution, and the fact that they are almost identical in shape,” co-author Melissa A. Kennedy, also an archaeologist at the University of Western Australia, tells Gazeta Art. “This suggests that a common religious belief may have been held over much of northwestern Arabia during the Late Neolithic, a feature that is hitherto unparalleled anywhere in the world.”