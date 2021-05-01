Hawaii to drop COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated travelers around weekend 4 July





SAN FRANCISCO – If you are fully vaccinated, you may not need to take a COVID-19 test before traveling to Hawaii this summer. Undersecretary Josh Green said Hawaii is planning to modify its rules to enter the state around the July 4 holiday. The exact date has not been set yet. Starting May 11, Green said, Hawaii is easing restrictions on cross-country travel for those who have been vaccinated in Hawaii and are fully vaccinated. This means that two weeks have passed since their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks since receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a single. “This program will evolve and be implemented on the continent,” Green said in July. After that, in what Green called “Phase 3,” Hawaii plans to reopen to international tourists. He did not specify a target date. CONNECTED: Cruises could resume in US until mid-July with 95% of passengers fully vaccinated, CDC says Since December 2020, travelers have been required to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before departure and show evidence of a negative result, or quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. This “Safe Travel” program that reduces COVID-19 cases from travel by 88% in the state, Green said. Those who do not want or cannot be vaccinated will still have the opportunity to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. For example, children under 16 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine will still need a negative test even if their parents have been vaccinated. Green said Hawaii expects to achieve herd immunity sometime around the July 4 weekend based on the pace of vaccine spread. Right now, California and Hawaii are two of the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. They are neck-to-neck for fewer new cases per capita. “While we are safer and you are safer, then that vaccine passport makes sense in the world,” the lieutenant governor said. Tourism is already at 65% of normal levels in Hawaii, he said, and they are preparing for even more travel during the peak summer season. “We actually had more tourists than we could believe in the year that led to COVID, we reached the top 10 million people. But we love tourists,” Green said. “We will be ready.” Watch our full interview with Hawaii Governor Josh Green in the media player at the top of this story.

