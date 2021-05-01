516 Arouca in Portugal is the World’s Highest Pedestrian BridgeExBulletin





footprint Octavio Passos / Getty Images

Octavio Passos / Getty Images Great news for anyone looking for a landscape change after being sure to travel again: The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge has ended in Portugal, and is opening to the public on Monday. The record-breaking bridge measures 516 meters (or approximately 1,692 meters) long and is suspended 175 meters (574 meters) over a river. It is located in the city of Arouca about an hour south of Porto in the Arouca Geopark recognized by UNESCO, an area famous for its natural tourism and outdoor activities. Bridge 516 Arouca, according to her website, “is not for the faint of heart.” “The new bridge, under construction since May 2018, is inspired by the Inca bridges that stretched across the Andean mountain valleys,” a release says “Last year, the municipality of Arouca described the bridge as ‘very beautiful’.” The bridge connects the shores of Lumi Paiva, a popular destination for kayaking and white water rafting. Alsoshtë also close Paiva crossings, a wooden trail that traverses 8 kilometers (5 miles) of natural landscape. The suspension bridge is supported by two V-shaped concrete towers, and it is said that it takes about 10 minutes to pass. Its floor and side railings are made of metal mesh, providing a largely unobstructed view of the lush mountains and river mouth. It was designed by the Portuguese studio Itecons and built by a company called Conduril in a process that took several years. Will be officially inaugurated at a ceremony Sunday before opening to members of the public ages 6 and up the next day. Brave locals have already been able to try it, however, after the bridge opened to Arouca residents on Thursday. Hugo Xavier, the first member of the general public to cross the bridge, described the moment as “extraordinary, a unique experience, an adrenaline rush”, according to Guardian. “I was a little scared, but it was worth it so much,” he said. Officials hope the new facility will bring more tourists to the area and give the economy a boost as they ease public health restrictions. Most of the country will move to the final stage of its COVID-19 blockade on Saturday, which Portugal News reports mark the transition from “state of emergency” to “state of disaster”. footprint Octavio Passos / Getty Images

Octavio Passos / Getty Images Portugal has recorded more than 836,000 cases and 16,900 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, and 8.41% of its population is fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Margarida Belm, the mayor of Arouca, described the construction project Reuters as part of an effort to stimulate locals to stay and tourists to visit. “There were a lot of challenges we had to overcome … but we did it,” she said. “There is no other bridge like this in the world.” In fact, 516 Arouca has earned its place in the record books, overtaking 494 meters of Switzerland (1,621 meters) Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge as the tallest in the world suspension pedestrian bridges. On the contrary, the longest such structure in the US is Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee, which stretches 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains and has a transparent glass floor at its highest point.







