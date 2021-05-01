How the former gold mining town of Bendigo became one of the best food cities in the world

When retailer Darren “Daz” Murphy arrived in Bendigo from north-east Victoria in 1998, he had intended to set up a grocery store based on local produce of the season, but had little to find.

He could get his hands on some apples from nearby Harcourt and organic milk from the local dairy, but the town did not have a local food culture. “All the produce went to Melbourne,” Murphy says. “Then [Bendigo] restaurants and shops ordered it, and she returned by truck, “

Sophia Stasey at her stall at the Bendigo Community Farmers Market. Photo: Luis Enrique Ascui







Two decades later, the former gold mining town, 150 miles northwest of Melbourne, has been recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as one of the world’s food centers, joining 36 cities around globe, including Parma in Italy, Merida in Mexico, Phuket in Thailand and Yangzhou, China.

The UNESCO Gastronomy City Award was given to Bendigo and his shields around 2019, “but with fires and COVID, we were not able to benefit from it,” says Bendigo Tourism marketing manager Glenn Harvey.

Yet despite COVID, a dozen new bars, restaurants and basement doors have opened in and around Bendigo in just the last 12 months.

Tellurian Wines managing director Daniel Hopkins at the new basement door. Photo: Richard Cornish







In March last year, former MoVida manager Ellis Nuttall opened its doors to MsBatterhams in front of the Bendigo Art Gallery. He grew up on a farm on the edge of Bendigo and built a career in Melbourne, but returned to Central Victoria for a quieter life and a smaller mortgage.

“For years, I feared that Bendigo would not have the appetite for the level of food we wanted to serve,” Nuttall says. “But that has changed. The population has changed. The food culture has changed.”

Glenn Harvey says UNESCO recognition has given businesses the confidence to open in greater Bendigo.

Restaurateur Tim Foster took over the historic Gold Mines hotel in Bendigo’s Golden Square in 2018, and in the coming months he will resume with a fine dining restaurant.

Ellis wines are made in the estate vineyard at Colbinabbin, north of Heathcote, part of the Greater Bendigo. The workshop opened its new cellar door in the heart of Bendigo in the middle of last year, pairing wines grown on the district’s rich Cambrian soils with cheese dishes. North of Heathcote, Tellurian Wineshas opened a $ 2 million cellar door offering safely pre-booked wine, prepaid tasting supervised by a qualified sommelier.

How, then, did a city with very little arable land and no fresh natural water in the middle of Victoria become internationally known for its gastronomy? “It took time and teamwork,” says Murphy, whose store, Bendigo Wholefoods, now buys more than $ 1 million worth of local produce a year.

Murphy and his wife Nicolefounded the Food Fossickers network in 2007. The nonprofit community network aims to connect the people who eat and cook food with the people who grow and produce it.

Among the early members of the network was Michele Martin, who co-founded the Bendigo Community Farmers Market. Associated with Nicole Murphy, Martin began writing a column about the now missingJavore Bendigonewspaper, featuring local vegetable growers, orchardists and beef farmers. When local cafes and restaurants spotted the campaign and started sourcing ingredients from nearby manufacturers, food activists wrote articles about the places.

Chiefs Sonia and Nick Anthony, who opened Bendigo Masons in 2012, were the early adopters of the local and seasonal mantra and used the Food Fossicker website as a tool to find suppliers.

“We were seeing people returning to their family farms to start small-scale farming for the first time in generations,” Sonia says.

She cites McIvor Farm Foods as an example. This is where husband and wife Jason and Belinda Hagen raise free-range pigs on the family farm, where previous generations were bred, slaughtered and sold through a small butcher shop on the main street in Tooborac.

Today, their award-winning pork is featured on restaurant menus in the larger Bendigo and sold in their new farm shop, which features along with dozens of other farm gates, bakeries, restaurants , distillery and coffee roaster in the new Bendigo Interactive Guide and Gastronomy Region, which launched in March.bendigogastronomy.com.au