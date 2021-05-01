My Practice with Carlson Law | FIU News

International
Name: Josh Goldberg
birth place or birth city: Weston, FL
What degree are you looking for? JD 2022
Where did you practice?
This spring semester I had the opportunity to practice at Carlson Law in Miami Beach. I worked with attorney Chase Carlson, who is a 2010 FIU Law student [he also holds a Master of Science in Finance from FIU] and founder Carlson Law. The firm specializes in representing investors, many of whom are athletes, against financial advisors, investment advisors, brokerage and asset management firms. Mr. Carlson is introduced in the Washington Post and is often sought as advice while hiring professional athletes to recoup their money.
What was your role there?
I was a legal practitioner and I was Mr. Carlson’s first practitioner. I have also been able to get course credit through the FIU Law Outside program.
Were there any specific projects / cases in which you worked?
While the identities of my clients should remain confidential, I can say that I have worked on cases involving former Major League Baseball players, a retired NFL player and a professional boxer. The public often hears unfortunate stories about athletes being broken and profited by financial advisers. It was very appealing to look closely at the issues and to see the internal relationships of how some bad advisors profit and deceive athletes.
What was the best thing about your experience?
The best part of my internship experience was being able to attend client meetings with Mr. Carlson. Although I was only a practitioner, having the trust of both Mr. Carlson, as well as our clients, made me feel more confident in my legal work.
Working for an FIU Law student was excellent because Mr. Carlson was aware of my workload and flexible allowing me to balance my classroom and office hours. As president of the Law Association for Sports, Recreation, Fashion and Art, I was able to plan the FIU Law for the first time symposium on this topic, and I was able to take off the work week to focus on moderating the event over the course of a week. With the symposium being completely virtual this year, I was able to secure speakers from across the country and attend law students from across the country. I look forward to planning a symposium in person next spring and hope to include more FIU Law alumni returning to campus to talk about various topics around the world of sports and entertainment.
How did this practice prepare you for your future career?
As an aspiring sports lawyer, working in a legal environment where many of the firm’s clients were athletes exposed me not only to the intricacies of law but also the lawyer-client relationship and understanding how to advise and work with athletes through their legal issues . I am extremely grateful that I was able to establish a relationship with my boss, Mr. Carlson, and improve my legal skills while also expanding my professional sports industry network.
What advice do you have for those seeking a practice?
I believe the best way to find a practice is through networking. LinkedIn has been a great resource for connecting with like-minded professionals. I have also been able to use Twitter to share my professional thoughts and engage in conversations with people I may have never met in person. Feel free to add me on LinkedIn or connect with me on Twitter @IamJoshGoldberg.
How do you plan to advance your experience?
As a growing 3L, I hope to cement a legacy in FIU Law and leave behind a well-established Sports, Entertainment, Fashion and Art society that can continue to engage students and provide networking opportunities for law students who seek to enter those areas. I hope that 10 years from now, the annual SEFA symposium will continue and many alumni of the FIU Law will be included in the return to speak at the panels.
In addition to being a full-time law student, I also run my own media and marketing company, Light Social Digital, where I create content and assist in the marketing of many professional athletes. After graduating from law school and passing the bar exam, I also plan to take the NFLPA agent exam and become a licensed agent.
