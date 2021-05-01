Australians returning from India could face up to 5 years in prison





We are following the news on the coronavirus outbreak and the global response. Register here for our daily newspaper on what you need to know. Australia has temporarily stopped the return of its citizens from India. The break for allowing travelers who were in India within 14 days of arrival will take effect from Monday, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in an email statement. Violation of the ban could result in a fine of $ 66,600 A ($ 51,000), five years in prison, or both. Health workers turn a vehicle into the main entrance of a New Delhi hospital on April 25th. Photography: T. Narayan / Bloomberg As cases of the virus rise in places such as India, where daily cases crossed 400,000 for the first time on Saturday, there are fears that Australia’s quarantine system will be tightened with more travelers returning for a positive test. As the nation has come close to eliminating local transmission of the virus by closing its international border to non-residents – in addition to a new travel bubble with New Zealand – occasional cases are leaking into the community from quarantine hotels. “The risk assessment that informed the decision was based on the percentage of overseas quarantined travelers in Australia who have acquired a Covid-19 infection in India,” Hunt said. Australia on Tuesday stopped all flights from India until at least May 15, but it was still possible to fly through a third place. The new measure seeks to close this trail and will be reviewed on May 15th. The government needs to do more to drop vaccines and provide a better quarantine system to protect returnees, according to the opposition Labor Party. “We have a vaccine distribution strategy that is coming to an end, we have a quarantine system focused on hotels that are built for tourism, not medical quarantine,” Shadow Health Minister Mark Butler said on Saturday. “And now we have an India strategy that seems to be based on pursuing titles, instead of a prudent, reasonable plan to allow us to lift that ban as soon as we can.” The nation’s cabinet will focus on repatriating vulnerable Australians from India, with dedicated flights starting as soon as possible after May 15, Hunt told a news conference Friday. (Updates with opposition comments in paragraphs six, seven) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

