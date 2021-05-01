Dogs to comfort your travel worries have returned to Orlando International Airport after a pandemic break





ORLANDO, Fla. Traveling can be stressful, but Orlando International Airport is bringing back its Paw Pilot dogs to ease those travel difficulties after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The puppies are back, but with precautions as COVID-19 is still very disturbing. The program first began in 2019, allowing travelers to the North Terminal to stay short for certified therapy dogs. Nine dogs were part of the program giving love for joy and happiness. [TRENDING: Thousands skipping 2nd vaccine dose | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Heres how | Florida legislature passes controversial vote-by-mail bill] Ad When COVID-19 cases began to rise, the program was stopped to prevent crowds from gathering around the Paw Pilots in action. It was our hope to bring Moto Paw Pilots back as soon as it was safe to do so as the community continues to fight the public health crisis, said Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s client’s experience director Brian Engle in a statement . We are so happy that the time feels right to restart this customer service initiative in an updated manner that provides improved safety measures for our dogs, their handlers and our passengers. Airport officials said the Paw Pilot puppies will now be housed near concessions beyond the North Terminal food court. Anyone who wants some time to pet will be asked to line up in a special area and wait their turn. Each guest will be provided with hand cleaners before being able to greet the dogs and their handlers. Masks should be worn at all times. Ad According to a press release, Annabel’s crowd favorite, a golden catcher, will be among the dogs visiting the North Terminal once again.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

