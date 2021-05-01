Ontario had no plans to address the pandemic or protect residents in long-term care, says commission final report

Ontario was unprepared to address a pandemic and had no plans to protect residents in long-term care thanks to years of neglect, according to a final report by an independent commission released Friday evening.

The provincial COVID-19 Long-Term Care Commission presents the final 322-page report to the provincial government on Friday evening, which highlighted the actions and omissions that contributed to the destruction of long-term care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of the challenges they had faced in the long-term care sector for decades with chronic underfunding, severe staff shortages, outdated infrastructure and poor oversight contributed to deadly consequences for Ontario’s most vulnerable citizens during the pandemic,” the commissioners wrote.

The report found that the province failed to learn from the SARS epidemic in 2003 and that comprehensive reforms are needed to protect vulnerable Ontario residents in the future.

“Now is the time to review the birth model for long-term care and adopt a better way to provide care for Ontario seniors,” the report said.

The commissions have done poor facility design and resident overcrowding, morbidity and increased deaths in nursing homes, with nearly 4,000 residents and 11 employees who died from COVID-19 by the end of April.

She said a severe shortage of staff and a poorly trained workforce in infection control measures complicated the situation.

“It is plain and clear that Ontario needs to develop, implement and support long-term solutions to care for the elderly and prepare for a future pandemic.”

‘Delay is deadly’

New facilities need to be built to address the aging needs of the province’s population, the commission said, adding that the government should also review how those nursing homes are managed, with a focus on quality care.

He suggested a new model for building homes for future long-term care, similar to what exists for privately funded hospitals, courts and light rail transit systems.

“It all involves building infrastructure that is paid for in advance by private investors who receive a return on their capital profitably over time. However, others actually operate the infrastructure of courts, hospitals, etc. once built,” the report said. .

Then, the commission suggests, a mission-led organization whether public, non-profit or for-profit will take care of the residents.

LOOK | Ontario long-term care commission report reveals lack of plan for COVID-19:

In a scathing report, the Ontarios long-term care commission says the province did not prepare for the pandemic and that homes were neglected, resulting in death and suffering for residents and staff. 1:59

The commission took a separate issue with long-term care homes owned by investors.

“Care should be the sole focus of the entities responsible for long-term care homes,” she said.

The commission was also critical of the slow decision-making process and the “lack of urgency” that the government of Prime Minister Doug Ford displayed during the first weeks of the pandemic.

The report said that at the end of March 2020, when homes began to explode, the government had not yet formalized its response structure.

“Without a set plan, practiced in the country, the government found itself making its own emergency response as it went on,” the report reads. “As noted, a pandemic is an inappropriate time to create a nuanced, well-thought-out and complete response plan.”

The commissioners said that Dr. David Williams, chief health officer, in particular, was too slow to act on the information leaked about COVID-19.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams, in particular, was too slow to act on the information leaked about COVID-19, the report says. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

He was reluctant to admit that community outbreaks were happening, that asymptomatic patients could spread the virus, and that masks would be helpful when it comes to prevention.

In fact, they write, he issued directives only after consulting with the Deputy Minister of Health and the COVID-19 command desk.

“The delay is deadly,” the commissioners wrote.

Ontario launched the commission on May 19, 2020, in an effort to determine what went wrong in long-term care homes during the first wave of the pandemic.

Williams and the government repeatedly ignored warnings from scientists, doctors, local public health officials and even the long-term care minister, the report reads.

In some cases, the government acted without first consulting Williams or other public health experts.

‘Traumatized’ workers

The report also describes in harsh terms the plight of long-term care workers who went to the grueling extremes to care for their patients, at great risk to themselves and their families.

Commissioners said the workers described making personal protective equipment from “pop bottles and plastic bags” because regular masks were so in short supply.

Others said they would cry before and after shifts, vomit in closets due to stress, and watch residents they wanted die in large numbers.

“Many continue to be traumatized as a result of this experience and will seek ongoing counseling and support,” the report reads.

For residents, the mental health consequences were similar to those faced by inmates in solitary confinement, commissioners said.

More than 700 people interviewed

At the time, long-term care residents accounted for nearly 1,400 of the 1,904 deaths in COVID-19 province. Five staff members had also died from COVID-19 at the time.

But even after the commission left and after issuing two temporary sets of recommendations the virus continued to tear through the facilities.

Paramedics transport a resident of Roberta Place long-term care home, in Barrie, Ont., On January 18, 2021 one of the homes most affected by COVID-19 in Ontario. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

The commission, led by Frank Marrocco, associate president of justice of the Superior Court, heard from long-term care residents, staff and management.

She questioned government officials from Williams to Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Military leaders who organized a placement in long-term care homes also testified, detailing the circumstances surrounding the mission that led to a damn report on conditions inside the premises.

In all, the report said, the commission heard from more than 700 people.

NDP clashes with Ford government

Earlier Friday, Ford said he welcomed the commission report, as difficult as it would be to read.

“What happened in our long-term care homes was tragic,” he said. “And it was horrible. But most of all, it can never be allowed to happen again.”

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said the commission presents a picture of years of negligence in the sector followed by a series of bad choices made by the Ford government.

“The grief for the survivors and the families of the victims is not enough,” she said in a statement. “We must act urgently on this report to ensure that this never happens again.”

The head of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association, meanwhile, said the report is a step in “the journey to re-imagine the care of the elderly”.

“As Ontario continues to respond to the pandemic, it must remain our priority and focus at this time,” Donna Duncan said in a statement, pointing to the work long-term care homes are doing to ease the burden on hospitals.

‘Even calls for action and a horror’

The CanAgecalled senior advocacy group found the commission findings “as a call to action and a horror”.

“This report is shocking. It accurately details residents abandoned by the government and the health care system, the unnecessary loss of thousands of lives and staff left without basic PPE protection,” said Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge, in a statement.

The group says the most alarming findings include a deep lack of coordination among government decision-makers, insufficient camouflage policies and the devastating impact of visitor restrictions.

Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge, says the commission’s findings tell the story of a government ‘s failure to protect the province’ s most vulnerable. The report is “like a call to action and a horror. However, it is not a surprise,” she said. (Laura Tamblyn Watts / CanAge)

The head of the union representing over 60,000 first-line healthcare workers in Ontario says “negligence must end now”.

“The Commission report confirms what we all knew in our bones: that Doug Ford’s iron ring slogan was just a lie to cover inaction during a public health crisis,” said Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Health.