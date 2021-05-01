Myanmar protesters march three months after the coup; KB warns of blockage





Demonstrators hold flags during a protest against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar April 27, 2021. Courtesy of Dawei Watch / via REUTERS

Protesters against military rule marched on Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transition, with several small explosions adding to a sense of crisis that a UN envoy warned could stop the state administration. The military has sought to end dissent and impose its authority on a people largely against the return of general rule after 10 years of democratic reforms involving a government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite a relentless crackdown in which at least 759 protesters have been killed, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group, crowds come day after day to reject the junta. “Our cause, our democracy, our cause, a federal union. Leaders arrested for free,” protesters chanted at one of two rallies in the main city of Yangon. Suu Kyi, 75, has been arrested since the coup along with many other members of her party. The AAPP says more than 3,400 people have been arrested for opposing the military. People also gathered in Mandalay’s second city and southern Dawei city, media reported. There were no immediate reports of violence. The media reported several small explosions in various locations including Yangon late Friday and Saturday. There were no immediate reports of casualties and no claim of responsibility. A junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment. The military has accused pro-democracy activists of planting bombs. The UN special envoy to Myanmar told the Security Council on Friday that in the absence of a collective international response to the coup, the violence was escalating and the country’s leadership was in danger of stalling, according to diplomats attending the private meeting. Read more Christine Schraner Burgener briefed the 15-member council from Thailand, where she has been meeting regional leaders. She hopes to travel to Myanmar but the military has not yet approved a visit. “The general administration of the state could risk stalling as the pro-democracy movement continues despite the continued use of deadly force, arbitrary arrests and torture as part of the military crackdown,” Schraner Burgener said, according to diplomats. She told diplomats that reports of a continuing strike risked undermining momentum towards ending the crisis following an Association of 10 Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Association meeting on April 25 with junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Schraner Burgener, expressing concern about the escalation of violence, cited reports of bombings and civilians, mostly students from urban areas, receiving weapons training from ethnic minority insurgents. The UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said Min Aung Hlaing had used the summit as a “propaganda ploy”. “Actually, he tried to look like he was not – a legitimate leader,” Andrews said in a Twitter post. “The good news: Those who are legitimate are ready to commit: the Government of National Unity.” Tired members of parliament from Suu Kyi’s party, politicians representing ethnic minorities and democracy activists formed the unity government, but it has not yet gained the international recognition it says it should. The UN Security Council reiterated its deep concern over the situation and its support for Myanmar’s democratic transition. The council has issued several statements since the coup, but diplomats say Russia and China are likely to prevent any stronger council action against Myanmar. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos