Mexico, Brazil and Latin America





Foreign investment continues to flow into Central and South America, particularly in the automotive segments. FANUC opens ground in a $ 8 million facility in Mexico. Agricultural machinery and equipment see huge profits in Brazil. Argentina celebrates nine consecutive months of growth driven by productive activity. For more intelligence and industry news, read on. Mexico For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]) ZF, the German automotive supplier, will invest $ 60 million in Quertaro to expand its plant, which will generate 500 new jobs. Expansion will begin in May 2021 with additional areas for their production and assembly processes. Mexican industry is dying and mold continues to grow. Global Tool and Die Ltd., a Canadian company, is investing $ 2.5 million in a new facility in Guanajuato. The company focuses on repairing and modeling molds for the automotive industry. FANUC began construction on a new operations center in Aguascalientes. The $ 8 million facility will include an assembly, office and showroom. Linde, a chemical company, is investing $ 50 million in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, in a new plant to generate carbon dioxide. The production capacity of this plant is 80,000 tons per year. Martinrea, a Canadian supplier of first-tier vehicles, announced its expansion to Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, with a $ 20 million investment. Since 2017, the company has invested over $ 4.4 billion in the country. Argentina For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]) Whirlpool announced a $ 40 million investment to develop a new plant in Argentina, generating over 1,000 new jobs. Volkswagen Argentina began production of its Taos, the first SUV produced in the country. This represented a total investment of $ 650 million in its plant located in Centro Industrial Pacheco, located in Buenos Aires Costa Rica For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]) East West, Samtec, Amazon, ICU Medical and Sykes y Proquinal have recently announced additional investments to expand their footprint in Costa Rica, as they see the country as a strategic manufacturing hub. Colombia For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]) So far this year, seven investment projects have been approved in Valle de Cauca, totaling more than $ 10 million and generating 1,210 jobs. For the rest of the year, there are over 20 potential projects under consideration with a total investment of $ 120 million. Brazil For more information, contact Achilles Arbex ([email protected]) Local steelmaker Gerdau will invest over $ 200 million in expanding production capacity at three plants: Mogi das Cruzes, Pindamonhangaba and Charqueadas. The plans are to supply demand from automobiles and machinery / equipment segments, which have been severely affected by the steel shortage. Eaton Brazil is now the exclusive transmission supplier for all domestically produced Volkswagens heavy trucks. Eaton is also a leader in the supply of transmissions for medium and light trucks to other Brazilian OEMs. These transmissions have been specially developed with additional features for local pavement road conditions. Eaton is now working on developing solutions for an increasingly popular family of electric trucks. Thyssenkrupp continues to work on its strategy of domestic production of ingredients. Once the company has completed investments in heavy component production lines, the focus will be on crankshaft production. Thyssenkrupp has recorded a steady 15% growth in Brazil for more than five years. Truck production continues to recover. The gear numbers were 48% better for you, while the first quarter was 33% higher for you. The growth is due to strong construction, mining and agriculture sectors. Chile For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected])

