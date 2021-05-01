Scottish independence is back on the agenda just seven years after one referendum this made it possible from 55% to 45%. Beinshte revived by UK vote to leave European Union in 2016 and its tough departure in 2020. While England favored withdrawal, Scotland voted with an overwhelming majority to stay and independence can open the door to readmission. Beyond Brexit, Scotland has its own unique culture and a nationalist tradition that has flourished despite 1707 Act of Union between two countries. Now that three-century-old alliance is under threat.

1. What is happening now?

Scotland is holding an election on May 6 that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described as the most important in her country’s history. Voting, part of the widest local election across the UK, could have consequences that go beyond the nation of 5.5 million if its pro-independence Scottish National Party manages to win a majority. While some powers in areas such as education and health were transferred to Scotland when the Scottish Parliament was formed in 1999, this has not extinguished the demands for fuller autonomy. Polls show Scotland’s future as part of the union is a top priority among Scottish voters when deciding which party to vote for, and elections are being held as a de facto vote for independence.

2. How big is a Brexit factor?

Greater Scotland voted 62% to 38% to stay in the EU in 2016. Just two years ago, claims that Scotland would have to apply to rejoin the EU if it left the UK nationalist momentum undermined . Now Brexit has allowed Sturgeon to argue that there has been a fundamental change in circumstances. The handing over of a “difficult Brexit” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson – pulling Britain out of the EU’s single market – has sparked complaints, hitting Scotland’s fishing industry particularly hard, while the UK Internal Market Act, which allows the British government to oversee the Edinburgh parliament, has led to accusations of a ruler. Johnson’s high-class personality has made him unpopular among Scots, who more easily identify directly with Sturgeon. The comments made by Johnson, who called devolution “a catastrophe,” have only strengthened these perceptions.

3. What do the polls say?

Sturgeon’s SNP is likely to be the largest party in parliament with 129 seats after the election, but whether it will win a full majority is still uncertain. Opinion polls by Ipsos MORI and Opinium have suggested that the SNP could provide even more than 69 detractory she won in 2011, which Sturgeon would claim was the clear mandate she needs for a second referendum. But perhaps the biggest threat is from other pro-independence parties than from those who want to support the union. Her one-time mentor and now political rival Alex Salmond is leading the newly formed Alba party in an effort to take advantage of Scotland’s mixed electoral system, which aims to make Edinburgh parliament more representative. Then there is the Green Party, which polls show is enjoying a surge in support.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

4. How does the voting system work?

Each person receives two votes on election day, one for their constituency legislator and one for a party proposal in the largest region in which they live. There are 73 constituency lawmakers and 56 others selected on the regional list. The results for the regions are assessed in favor of the parties that are less successful at the constituency level, in an effort to ensure fairer representation of minority interests. This is a system that makes it more difficult for the SNP, or any successful electoral party, to win an overall majority in parliament.

5. How could this be played?

Alba stands only on the regional list. Salmond claims that this is a way to increase support for a pro-independence “super-majority”, but there is a risk that it could damage the SNP’s chances of winning a full majority. The Greens, who backed the SNP’s last minority government, could be the main beneficiary if pro-independence voters use their vote tactically, according to Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos MORI Scotland. Regarding independence, polls show that the result of a referendum for now would be very close to being called.

6. Can Scotland get a vote anyway?

The last referendum in 2014 was held only after former Prime Minister David Cameron transferred the necessary powers to Edinburgh, allowing Scots to vote in a legally waterproof referendum. Johnson has so far refused to consider it, arguing that the vote back then was “once in a generation”. He has said he will not give a second vote now, regardless of the outcome of the May election, arguing that the focus should be on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Sturgeon wants a referendum in the early part of the next parliamentary session, if the pandemic allows.

7. Can Scotland hold its own referendum?

The UK government says no and Sturgeon said it is committed to a law. The Scottish leader seems determined not to follow the path followed by the Catalan separatists, who held an illegal vote to leave Spain in 2017. That said, Sturgeon’s SNP seems willing to force the issue on whether Johnson continues to say no. Her government has published legislation outlining a path to another referendum, and some in her party are suggesting Scotland could hold an advisory vote and force the UK to oppose it in court.

