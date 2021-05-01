Calgary Restaurants, Bars Raise Concerns About Implementing Health Measures COVID-19 – Calgary

Alberta restaurants and bars can still serve people outside, but are concerned about how they are supposed to implement the already established provincial health measures.

Although there were no new restrictions announced for restaurants on Thursday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said his government will work with bars and restaurants to help step up efforts to make sure they are enforcing the rules.

As part of the current measures, restaurants are allowed to serve tables of up to six people from the same house and up to two contacts outside the home for people living alone.

But some restaurants and bars say the challenge of enforcing these rules on their current battles can be overwhelming for staff.

“It really leaves a lot of burden on the restaurant team and staff, and they do not necessarily have a lot of extra staff right now,” said Chris Gallinger, general manager of Bonterra Trattoria. “It has already been challenging. I think this last round (of restrictions) will do it even more. “

Gallinger said his staff has asked customers if they understand the current rules in the country before they sit down, but he said there are still questions about how restaurants are supposed to prove people are telling the truth.

With limited seats available, Gallinger said restaurants are struggling as they try to adapt to the latest safety protocol and equipment needed to make their institutions safer.

“A lot of restaurants are spending a lot of money making sure they have halls and their guests are cared for and safe,” Gallinger said.

“I can assure you that they are spending more in those backyards than they are doing now, so it ‘s really hard to see it and get new restrictions that will make it even harder to make it a success. “

According to Alberta Health, officials met with restaurant owners and stakeholders Friday morning to discuss implementation.

“We will work with them to provide more information and work together to support compliance and enforcement,” Alberta Health spokesman Tom TomMMMillan said in a statement.

Ernie Tsu, owner of the Trolley 5 Brewpup and president of the Alberta Hospitality Association, was at the meeting and said he hopes the efforts will result in more clarity.

“Our hope is that the guidelines will be written clearly and much more clearly, not only for our industry but also for the public,” he told Global News.

Tsu said staff safety is the main concern with implementation as some clients have been hostile when it comes to health measures.

An update is expected in the coming days, according to Alberta Health.

Circumcision and Protests

The latest health measures in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 open the door for municipalities to establish police oversight.

Prohibition routes can be implemented in jurisdictions with active case rates of 1,000 per 100,000 people or more, and municipalities must seek them out.

Despite the fact that Calgary has not reached that threshold yet, the city mayor said it has not been sold for the idea. Nor is he ruling it out.

“I’m not entirely convinced that stopping time – as we get into long summer nights and want people to go outside and get some fresh air – is a very specific tool,” said Naheed Nenshi.

“But I will certainly look at the evidence to do it, and as always, I will not hesitate to do what needs to be done to keep people safe.”

Nenshi said he understands the Calgarians’ frustration with the pandemic response, but reiterated that the rate of infection in the city is the worst since COVID-19 cases began to spread last March.

He told Global News that he has expressed his views on enforcing the rules at the Calgary Police Service, as protests against health measures are scheduled to continue this weekend.

The mayor could not direct action by the CPS, but said the situation was “crazy”.

“My opinion is that I want to see much harder implementation for ring leaders of this bad behavior,” Nenshi said.

Deputy Chief Chad Tawfik told reporters that officers will monitor the implementation of health measures, but only when it is safe to do so for both the public and the police.

Enforcement measures will focus on repeat offenders and event organizers, the CPS said.

“We want you to know that we are enforcing orders when and where it is legally and safely to do so,” Tawfik said. “We will follow through.”

